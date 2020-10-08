Policymakers could amend solar auctions to encourage manufacturing as the nation chases an aggressive solar target of 300 GW by 2030.From pv magazine India. Power minister R.K. Singh used the online India PV Edge 2020 event to announce: "Future [solar] power [tendering] bids in India will be planned to encourage manufacturing [which uses] advanced and [the] latest technology." The minister made the statement, hinting at changes to the solar auction program, at yesterday's event, which saw global technology providers, equipment makers and 'PV champions' present products to Indian companies drawing ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...