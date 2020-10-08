With effect from October 12, 2020, the unit rights in Newton Nordic AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including October 23, 2020. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: NEWTON UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014990990 Order book ID: 204419 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from October 12, 2020, the paid subscription units in Newton Nordic AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: NEWTON BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014991006 Order book ID: 204420 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB