Duco, the global provider of cloud-based data integrity and reconciliation services, today announced that Kirsten Wolberg, a technology leader whose career has encompassed a succession of high-profile leadership roles in software and fintech companies, has joined the board of directors as an independent, non-executive director.

Kirsten is currently the Chief Technology and Operations Officer (CTOO) at DocuSign and a board member of multiple financial services and technology companies, with a track record of over two decades of growth, scaling and execution. Her experience in the software space includes senior roles at PayPal as VP of Technology, overseeing the eBay/PayPal split, as CIO of Salesforce.com, and further product and operation roles at companies including Charles Schwab, InnoVentry, and CSC Index.

"It is an exciting time to be joining Duco's board, as the company's momentum is building in the market driving significant growth and future strategic opportunities," said Kirsten Wolberg. "The business has a strong client base of global companies that are moving enterprise data automation workloads to Duco's cloud, and adopting a 'no code' approach to solving data problems. I look forward to bringing my background and experience to bear as we scale the company into a global leadership position."

Christian Nentwich, CEO of Duco, said: "Kirsten joining Duco's board is terrific news for our customers, staff and shareholders. Duco is becoming a platform that is used across industries, and across countless different use cases. Adding Kirsten's product and technology expertise, as well as her growth experience, to our board strengthens our strategic position and technology leadership."

About Duco

Duco is a global provider of self-service data integrity and reconciliation services. Our mission is to make managing data easy. The cloud-based Duco platform empowers end users to aggregate, normalise and reconcile data on demand without infrastructure projects. Firms rely on us to increase business agility, reduce risk, stay compliant with regulation and dramatically improve efficiency across a range of mission-critical tasks. Customers can be live in 24 hours, with results in 7 days and tangible business value in 30 days. Headquartered in London, with offices in New York, Edinburgh, Wroclaw and Singapore, Duco's customers include global banks, brokers, asset managers, exchanges and middle and back office outsourcers. For more information go to www.du.co

