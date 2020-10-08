The global 3D printer market size is poised to grow by USD 14.49 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 39% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201008005345/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 3D Printer Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increasing demand for 3D customized products will be a significant factor driving the growth of the 3D printing market. The growing trend of customization has resulted in increasing consumer interest in 3D personalized products that are created according to the needs and requirements of the customer. The affordable price of desktop 3D printers is supporting this trend by allowing consumers with high disposable income to design and develop expensive 3D printed products, such as toys and home décor in-house. Several consumers are also availing the services of online vendors to procure customized products. Thus, the growing interest in 3D customized products will fuel the growth of the 3D printer market during the forecast period.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Report Highlights:

The major 3D printer market growth came from Fused deposition modeling (FDM) technology segment. Fused deposition modeling (FDM) technology is user-friendly and uses filaments such as acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) and polylactic acid (PLA) plastics, which cost much lower than materials used in selective laser sintering (SLS) and stereolithography (SLA) technology. These factors are expected to boost the demand for FDM-based 3D printers, especially from the automotive, aerospace, and consumer electronics sectors.

North America was the largest market for 3D printers in 2019, and the region will continue to offer the maximum growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing government investments and growing demand for 3D printers from the aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, and healthcare sectors are fueling 3D printer market growth in this region.

The global 3D printer market is concentrated. 3D Systems Corp., EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Formlabs Inc., HP Inc., Materialise NV, Proto Labs Inc., SLM Solutions Group AG, Stratasys Ltd., Ultimaker BV, and XYZprinting Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this 3D printer market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global 3D printer market 2020-2024 is expected to have Negative growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Growing Demand for New Materials will be a Key Market Trend

The declining prices has resulted in an increase in the adoption of 3D printers, consequently boosting the demand for printing materials, such as plastics, metals, and ceramics. Several companies are focusing on the development of innovative materials to cater to the rising demand for new materials for 3D printing. EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems launched new metal materials, EOS StainlessSteel CX, EOS Aluminum AlF357, EOS Titanium Ti64 Grade 5, and EOS Titanium Ti64 Grade 23. Formlabs introduced new dental 3D printing materials such as Dental Model, Dental LT Clear, and two other biocompatible materials. The growing demand for new materials, which is one of the critical 3D printer market trends, will have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the next five years.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

3D printer Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist 3D printer market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the 3D printer market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the 3D printer market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of 3D printer market vendors

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Industrial 3D printer Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Desktop 3D printer Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market Segmentation by Technology

FDM Market size and forecast 2019-2024

SLS Market size and forecast 2019-2024

SLA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver Demand led growth

Volume driver Supply led growth

Volume driver External factors

Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver Inflation

Price driver Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3D Systems Corp.

EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

Formlabs Inc.

HP Inc.

Materialise NV

Proto Labs, Inc.

SLM Solutions Group AG

Stratasys Ltd.

Ultimaker BV

XYZprinting Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201008005345/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/