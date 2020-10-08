Expertise in multiple renewables technologies key to successful delivery of UK-wide initiative

Black Veatch has secured UK energy regulator Ofgem's Renewable Obligation Statistical Audit Programme. The award follows a process of competitive tender.

The company will deliver the regulator's new statistical audit programme of randomly selected accredited renewable energy generating stations. The new work, to be carried out alongside the existing targeted audit programme, significantly increases the number of audits Black Veatch will conduct for Ofgem.

"We will audit onshore and offshore wind, solar, marine, biomass, hydro and landfill/ sewage gas generating sites. It is a mark of our renewable energy team's breadth of expertise that we have been entrusted to audit such a diverse range of technologies," commented Robbie Gibson, Black Veatch's Director for renewable energy in Europe.

The audits aim to give Ofgem further assurances that the information provided for accreditation and Renewable Obligation (RO) claims is accurate; and to detect and deter non-compliance across the population of sites. The new statistical audit programme will increase the regulator's understanding of the level and types of non-compliance across the population of renewable energy scheme participants.

"Ensuring the RO scheme functions effectively is central to the UK's NetZero ambitions. This is why the renewable electricity generator audits are so important," Gibson added.

The audits will add to the current growth and success of Black Veatch Europe's renewables team with the creation of several new roles. In other recent successes the team has authored a first of a kind report on MeyGen Phase 1, which will help the commercial viability of tidal stream energy; delivered financial close for ING Bank on three windfarms in the Irish Republic; and been hired to deploy digital twin technology to support the optimisation and cost reduction of Orbital's floating tidal turbines.

Globally, Black Veatch has supported the development of 25 gigawatts (GW) of solar energy and 26 GW of wind energy.

Black Veatch's support for off and onshore wind projects extends over 40 years and covers every point in the infrastructure lifecycle from development support through to delivering major engineer, procure and construct contracts.

Black Veatch is an employee-owned engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company with a more than 100-year track record of innovation in sustainable infrastructure. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people in over 100 countries by addressing the resilience and reliability of our world's most important infrastructure assets. Our revenues in 2019 were US$3.7 billion. Follow us on www.bv.com and on social media.

