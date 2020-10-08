London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2020) - 2020 has seen the entire insurance industry undergo a rapid, unprecedented shift towards digital. In just a few months insurance carriers were racing to embrace digital technologies in order to acquire new customers, as well as retain current customers.

How do insurance carriers, from Life & Annuities to Home & Auto, remain competitive and acquire new business at a time when just "being digital" isn't enough?

Get exclusive insights with this free Reuters Events Webinar on October 15th at 11am ET

Reuters Events and WNS have gathered senior leaders from innovative insurance carriers - Basil Morris (VP, Strategic Planning, Nationwide), Justin Gress (Director of Strategic Operations, AXA XL), M. Scott Absher (Chief Field Officer, Prudential Advisors), Mitch Wein (Senior Vice President, Research and Consulting, Novarica) Bryan Falchuk (Managing Partner, Insurance Evolution Partners) - to explore the strategies and technologies that allow insurance carriers to stay ahead of the competition in this WNS-sponsored webinar. Join us as we discuss:

Build better experiences - Transform the experiences of customers and agents alike using multiple channels and open up new avenues for product recommendations

- Transform the experiences of customers and agents alike using multiple channels and open up new avenues for product recommendations Plan for the near-future - Strategize for the changes in the industry landscape so you can adjust to changing customer needs

- Strategize for the changes in the industry landscape so you can adjust to changing customer needs Make Digital simple - Streamline and simplify your digital interactions, through storefronts and marketing, in order to maximize understanding and minimize the time it takes a customer to join you

This webinar is being run in conjunction with The Future of Insurance USA 2020, taking place November 16th-18th, online. Welcoming over 2000 senior insurance executives, The Future of Insurance USA is the Reuters Events' flagship insurance conference world's largest gathering for insurance executives striving for effectively deploy innovation, people, and cutting-edge tech to succeed. More information can be found on the website at https://reutersevents.com/events/connectedusa/

