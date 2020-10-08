The appointment will help shape smartTrade's vision to deliver the leading cross-asset eTrading solution for its customers.

smartTrade Technologies today announces that Ludovic Blanquet has joined as Chief Product and Strategic Planning Officer. Ludovic will support smartTrade to deliver world class integrated eTrading solutions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201008005005/en/

Ludovic Blanquet Chief Product and Strategic Planning Officer smartTrade Technologies (Photo: smartTrade Technologies)

Ludovic brings 20 years of industry experience to the role. He joins from Finastra where he was the Global Head of Product Strategy across its five lines of business. Prior to this, he built Credit Agricole APAC's global equities trading platform and was APAC regional director for SmartStream, a corporate banking software vendor. Ludovic has experience working across multiple international markets having lived in Tokyo, London and Singapore during his career.

Ludovic will help shape smartTrade's vision to deliver the leading cross-asset eTrading solution, capitalising on its market leading eFX LiquidityFX (LFX) cloud offering. Now based in London, Ludovic will lead a team of strategy and product managers responsible for designing and delivering on the future product roadmap in collaboration with smartTrade's ecosystem of customers, partners, and liquidity providers.

David Vincent, CEO, smartTrade said, "Drawing on his business leadership experience, Ludovic will provide fresh insights to our product priorities as we help our clients and the wider industry to further modernise capital markets technology. In this new era, staying ahead of the market structure and technology evolution is more important than ever to help market participants seeking higher returns."

Ludovic Blanquet said, "smartTrade is uniquely positioned to support the digitisation of trading across all asset classes. LFX end-to-end solution is a reliable, recognised leader delivering peace of mind to its clients and this has certainly been tested in recent volatile markets. I'm truly excited to join smartTrade's team and contribute to the further growth of smartTrade's ecosystem."

Ludovic will report to smartTrade CEO, David Vincent. He holds an Msc. in Computer Science from the Grenoble University and a Master in Business from the Kedge Business school in Marseille, France.

About smartTrade Technologies:

smartTrade Technologies, pioneer of multi-asset electronic trading solutions, offers innovative technology allowing you to focus on your trading and grow your business while quickly adapting to changing market requirements. smartTrade provides agile end-to-end trading solutions supporting Foreign Exchange, Fixed Income, Equities, Derivatives, Cryptocurrencies and Money Markets. Our solutions offer connectivity to over 130 liquidity providers, aggregation, smart order routing, order management, pricing, distribution, risk management and fully customizable HTML5 user interface. smartTrade works with a variety of clients ranging from banks, brokers and asset managers to corporate firms. LiquidityFX for Foreign Exchange and smartFI for Fixed Income are provided as a fully managed and hosted service, colocated in all the main marketplaces globally. smartAnalytics, our multi-asset Big Data analysis solution, allows the creation of historical or real time dashboards and reports to interact more effectively with markets and end customers.

For more information, visit www.smart-trade.net

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201008005005/en/

Contacts:

Lara Michel Head of Marketing smartTrade Technologies lmichel@smart-trade.net