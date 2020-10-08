Mawson Gold Limited: Mawson Group Joins the European Raw Materials Alliance

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2020 / Mawson Gold Limited ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSX:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(PINKSHEETS:MWSNF) is pleased to announce it has been invited to join the European Raw Material Alliance ("ERMA").

The newly established ERMA aims to make Europe economically more resilient by diversifying its supply chains, creating jobs, attracting investments to the raw materials value chain, fostering innovation, training young talents and contributing to the best enabling framework for raw materials and the Circular Economy worldwide.

The Alliance addresses the challenge of securing access to sustainable raw materials, advanced materials, and industrial processing know-how. By 2030, ERMA's activities will increase the production of raw and advanced materials and address Circular Economy by boosting supporting Europe's raw materials industry capability, to extract, design, manufacture and recycle materials. By 2030, ERMA's activities aim to increase the production of raw and advanced materials and address Circular Economy by boosting the recovery and recycling of Critical Raw Materials.

ERMA is coordinated by the EIT RawMaterials Knowledge and Innovation Community. EIT RawMaterials was initiated and founded by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology ("EIT"), a body of the European Union, and the largest consortium in the raw materials sector worldwide. EIT's vision is to develop raw materials into a major strength for Europe. Its mission is to enable sustainable competitiveness of the European minerals, metals and materials sector along the value chain by driving innovation, education and entrepreneurship.

EIT RawMaterials unites more than 120 core and associate partners and over 180 project partners from leading industries, universities, research and technology organisations from more than 20 EU countries. Partners of EIT RawMaterials are active across the entire raw materials value chain: from exploration, mining and mineral processing to substitution, recycling and circular economy. They collaborate on finding innovative solutions to secure supplies and strengthen the raw materials sector in Europe.

Michael Hudson, CEO, states: "The EU has identified raw materials as a key enabler for a globally competitive, green, and digital Europe. Mawson's 100% owned Rajapalot project in Finland is a significant and strategic gold-cobalt growing resource and one of Finland's largest gold resources by grade and contained ounces and one of a small group of cobalt resources prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 policy within the EU. Consequently, the project has the potential to support Finland's and the EU's desire to source ethical and sustainable cobalt and Mawson is a proud founding member of the ERMA network."

