DLT Resolution Inc.: COVID 19 Pandemic Restrictions Lead to Increased Demand and Deployment for DLT Resolution's Vote YourChoice Secure Remote Voting

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2020 / DLT Resolution Inc. (OTC PINK:DLTI), an information technology, cyber security, telecommunications and Union Services company, is pleased to announce significant growth in the demand and deployment of its Vote YourChoice to union locals across Ontario, Canada.

DLT Resolution's wholly owned Union Strategies ("USI) has been running hundreds of the elections within the last year - nearly double since the COVID 19 pandemic took a turn back in March. The Pandemic caused a lot of Union locals to eliminate the traditional use for ballot boxes, and to turn to our Vote YourChoice secure electronic voting.

USI has an ongoing election for one of their clients taking place throughout the month of October. In this specific Unions' by-laws, the election must take place by position. Every week, a new position is run. There are 6 positions which include, President, Chief Steward, 1st Vice-President, 2nd Vice President, Treasurer, Recording Secretary, and Membership Officer.

With every election which takes place weekly, the winner must win by 50%+1, or the election will go into a run-off until a candidate receives 50%+1 of the votes. Without the ability to conduct secure remote voting, the unions would be crippled by the COVID 19 restrictions.

Commenting on the news DLT Resolution Inc.'s President and CEO, John S. Wilkes, stated "We are very pleased with the broad Migration to Vote YourChoice . We anticipate that once a local has had a taste, both the Executive Branch and the Membership will never go back to traditional practices of the past".

Vote YourChoice () - Secure Online and Remote Voting

The application fills the need for an ever-growing demand of online and remote voting requirements for all types of public and private elections. This requirement is now, more than ever, a fundamental change in the way people are able to cast their ballot and maintain physical distancing requirements. This remote ability is also estimated to increase voter participation by 18% to 35%. Vote YourChoice () software may be deployed for union elections and voting, condominium corporation voting, publicly traded company voting, municipal and provincial elections to name but a few applications globally.

Vote YourChoice () - Union Strategies for membership voting

Union Strategies provides Union's with a solution that is secure, cost-effective and integrates with individual Union locals' requirements. Through running elections on the USI platform, members will feel confident that their votes are processed by a neutral third party and in a transparent manner due in part to our unique voter-verified audit trail. Unions can also count on our support team as a virtual part of its elections staff.

About DLT Resolution Inc.

DLT Resolution Inc. currently operates in three high-tech industry segments: Blockchain Applications & Cyber Security; Telecommunications; and Data Services which includes Image Capture, Data Collection, Data Phone Center Services, and Payment Processing. Its clients represent some of the top businesses from a variety of sectors. DLT Resolution helps organizations that have invoices, ledgers, statements, applications, surveys, employee and customer rewards programs and a wide range of other non-core functions benefit from data management. DLT Resolution also operates a Health Information Exchange providing the ability to request and retrieve medical information & records while meeting all of today's Security & Compliance demands for HIPAA, PIPEDA and PHIPA. Through RecordsBank.org, the Company offers an easy to use online gateway to its centralized system for patients, lawyers and insurers to retrieve and access medical records. Learn more at: DLTResolution.com and DLTTelecom.com.

About Union Strategies Inc. (USI)

USI has been providing a suite of products and services to Unions for over 10 years. The company designs, builds, and executes programs resulting in greater success for unions. Programs are designed to engage the membership, decrease expenses, and save time for a more productive business. The Company's suite includes Telecommunications, Event Management, Professional Writing, Social Media Management, Web Design, Graphic Services, and Promotional Offerings. The company is a one-stop-shop for all things union. The company has more than 130 clients that are considered "mid-market" in terms of overall size of the particular local with 450,000 members. USI operates nationally in Canada and looks to expand into the USA in 2020. Learn more at: UnionStrategiesinc.com

