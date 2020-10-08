Stout Market Size Worth $15.04 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 4.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global stout market size is expected to reach USD 15.04 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to 2027. Shifting consumer inclination towards alcoholic drinks with richer taste and texture is boosting the market growth. Moreover, increasing preferences among consumers for premium drinks with nutritional benefits, such as significant amounts of antioxidants, for a healthy lifestyle are expected to offer new avenues for the market over the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

The growing culture of pubbing, house party, outings, clubbing, and other various social gathering is propelling the demand for stouts across the globe

The on-trade segment was the largest distribution channel with a share of more than 60.0% in 2019 owing to the growing pubbing and partying culture among the youngsters across the globe. Young generation customers and the working-class population are propelling the demand for the on-trade sales of premium products, like stouts, across the globe

The off-trade distribution channel is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 4.7% from 2020 to 2027. Due to the pandemic, the online sales channel has witnessed a surge in the sales of alcoholic drinks. Customers were increasingly ordering their drinks through online portals as all the clubs, pubs, and bars were closed due to the pandemic across the globe

North America is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional market with a CAGR of 5.0% from 2020 to 2027 owing to increasing demand for the premium beers with enhanced flavors, textures, and aroma in the U.S. and Canada

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Stout Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Distribution Channel (On-trade, Off-trade), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Central & South America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027' at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/stout-market

Over the past few years, the young generation and working-class population have increasingly adopted the partying culture in pubs, bars, casinos, and even house parties across the globe. The U.S. is one of the countries with a vast bar and nightclub industry in the world. According to the statistics provided by the American Nightlife Association (ANA), in 2018, the U.S. bar and nightclub industry was valued at USD 26 billion and is witnessing a 2.9% Year on Year (YoY) growth. These statistics are opening new avenues for stout.

Europe was the largest regional market for stouts, accounting for more than 35.0% in 2019. Stout was first introduced in the U.K. and it is still widely consumed as a traditional and premium beer in the region. North America is expected to witness significant growth in the years to come due to the increasing adoption of the product among millennials, young customers, and working-class people.

Grand View Research has segmented the global stout market basis of distribution channel and region:

Stout Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

On-trade



Off-trade

Stout Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



The U.S.



Europe



The U.K.





Germany





Italy



Asia Pacific



China





Japan



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

& List of Key Players of Stout Market

Carlsberg Breweries A/S



Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.



Heineken N.V.



Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV



Kirin Brewery Co. Ltd.



Diageo plc



Molson Coors Beverage Co.



The Boston Beer Co. Inc.



Stone Brewing Co.



Port Brewing Co.

