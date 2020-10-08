Leading Fintech service provider, TigerWit has today announced the launch of its flagship Global Affiliate Program to build on its recent expansion. The new program will enable affiliate partners to benefit from the innovative trading technology that the company has developed, offering clients instant access to a wide range of financial products including FX, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and equity CFDs.

To ensure that affiliate partners can rely on the most advanced tracking, reporting and payment systems, TigerWit partnered with Impact, the world's leading partnership automation solution. After their simple and speedy onboarding, affiliates will have the ability to accurately track all events across all devices with complete transparency and will receive up to $1,200 per client that joins TigerWit.

TigerWit will welcome a diverse range of partners including affiliates, social media influencers, publishers and more, and has developed a methodology of providing partners with a bespoke service that will suit their individual needs and assist in developing the partnership and maximise their business opportunities. Partners will be able to rely on multilingual support for any of their affiliate needs and will also receive a wide range of marketing materials that have been tested and optimised to convert traffic that they bring to the platform.

Upon the launch of the program, Affiliate Marketing Manager, Ruxandra Dughie was quoted as saying "I am delighted to see our new Global Affiliate Program go live today. We fully embrace the value of diverse partnerships, and we look forward to welcoming and rewarding new global partners. Our aim is to build a robust partnership program by expanding, diversifying, and strengthening new and existing partnerships. We have selected to partner with Impact for its unparalleled technology and platform flexibility in terms of contracts, commissions and payments and we look forward to leveraging these capabilities globally".

To get details about the TigerWit affiliate program, visit https://affiliates.tigerwit.com/ or email Ruxandra Dughie at ruxandra.dughie@tigerwit.com.

About TigerWit:

TigerWit offers instant access to the world's most heavily traded financial instruments including FX, precious metals, commodities, indices, and stock CFDs. Clients benefit from a choice of platforms including their own proprietary mobile trading platform and MT4 with full EA integration.

The multi-award winning platform was most recently recognised as the Most Transparent Broker in Africa and the Best Fintech Broker in Asia, in the 2020 Global Forex Awards.

