In H120, RCM Beteiligungs group reported €10.2m in revenues against €19.2m in H119. The decline was attributable to a lower volume of property disposals, as rental income remained broadly stable at €0.8m. The large volume drop in transaction activity is mostly due to a weak Q220 amid the COVID-19 outbreak, as well as a strong prior-year comparison, which included the €9.8m disposal of a residential and commercial complex. Lower disposal volume translated into a c 48.8% y-o-y decline in consolidated pre-tax profit to €2.1m. However, a €2.4m sale was completed in Q320, suggesting some pick-up in the real estate investment market activity.

