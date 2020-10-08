SharpSpring, Inc.: SharpSpring Transforms Campaign Performance Reporting With Launch of Multi-Touch Attribution

Enhancements to SharpSpring's Performance Reporting Make It Easier Than Ever for Marketers to Prove Campaign ROI

GAINESVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2020 / SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP), a leading cloud-based sales and marketing automation platform, today announced the release of Multi-Touch Attribution, designed to help agencies and SMBs more easily measure the true impact of their sales and marketing campaigns.

"We're excited to bring advanced campaign attribution tools to our agency partners and clients," said Chip House, Chief Marketing Officer at SharpSpring. "Few customers buy during their first marketing touchpoint or site visit. They're much more likely to convert after engaging with many campaigns along their customer journey. With our Multi-Touch Attribution, marketers can easily track the true end-to-end ROI of their campaigns, so they'll know which ones have the greatest impact on the bottom line."

Until now, multi-touch attribution favored large enterprises with the resources to pull it off. SharpSpring has enhanced its integrated campaign tracking to deliver a robust solution that's both cost-effective and easy to use. It's perfect for agencies and SMBs.

"Our success as an agency depends on our ability to track performance and prove ROI for our clients," said Chip LaFleur, president of LaFleur Marketing. "The Multi-Touch Attribution feature is a game-changer that helps us streamline our marketing and sales processes and demonstrate the value of our agency to each client."

SharpSpring users drag-and-drop data processing widgets into Custom Reports to show ROI. Each report is easy to build, share, and display on any screen thanks to SharpSpring's Cloud Dashboard functionality.

SharpSpring's tracking capabilities give users more control over how they report, with options to select which attribution model they want to deploy for any campaign. Either way, the result is a more complete picture of marketing performance and ROI.

To learn more about SharpSpring, visit sharpspring.com today.

About SharpSpring, Inc.

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) is a rapidly growing, highly-rated global provider of affordable marketing automation delivered via a cloud-based Software-as-a Service (SaaS) platform. Thousands of businesses around the world rely on SharpSpring to generate leads, improve conversions to sales, and deliver higher returns on marketing investments. Known for its innovation, open architecture and free customer support, SharpSpring offers flexible contracts at a fraction of the price of competitors, making it an easy choice for growing businesses and digital marketing agencies. Learn more at sharpspring.com.

Company Contact:

Aaron Jackson

Interim Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 352-448-0967

Email: IR@sharpspring.com

Investor Relations:

Gateway Investor Relations

Matt Glover or Tom Colton

Phone: 949-574-3860

Email: SHSP@gatewayir.com

SOURCE: SharpSpring, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/609666/SharpSpring-Transforms-Campaign-Performance-Reporting-With-Launch-of-Multi-Touch-Attribution