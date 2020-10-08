Stewart, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2020) - Decade Resources Ltd (TSXV: DEC) ("Decade" or the Company) announces an update on exploration on the Del Norte and Lord Nelson properties optioned from Teuton Resources Corp, 34 km east of Stewart in BC's "Golden Triangle":

Highlights of the latest exploration indicates the following:

10 m wide chalcopyrite rich zone with VG in the first drill hole on the Del Norte/Lord Nelson boundary.

VG identified in surface channel saw cuts on the "14 oz" zone.

Wide mineralized intersection on the Argo zone (Del Norte property).

Drilling has intersected a second mineralized zone located west of the Argo zone.

The Company has completed over 6000 m of drilling in 23 holes to date testing three targets: the "Argo" zone (a 115 m wide north-south zone of deformation), the newly discovered Eagle's Nest zone and the newly discovered "14 oz" zone, the latter in the boundary area between the Del Norte and Lord Nelson properties.. The drilling on the Argo and Eagle's Nest zones has indicated that mineralization is hosted by black mud lapilli tuffs that appear to have repeat sections due to thrusting and faulting. Mineralized zones host various sulphides including pyrite, sphalerite, galena and tetrahedrite along with sections mineralized by fine acicular arsenopyrite. Intersections in the Argo zone have been up to 30 m long within some of the drill holes. Drilling in 2020 has outlined the Argo zone over at least 500 m of strike length, open to depth and along strike. Logging and diamond sawing of the core continues with 2 separate core cutting stations. Assays are awaited.

Attached is a photo of VG from the saw cutting on the "14 oz" zone and from an intersection in DDH-20-23, the first hole into this promising area.

E. Kruchkowski, President of the Company states: "Hitting visible gold in the first hole in the Del Norte-Lord Nelson boundary area confirms the potential of this new zone and validates the high-grade gold results obtained in surface sampling. We are very pleased with this result and also with the lengthy intersections being obtained in the Argo drilling."

Exploration work is being conducted from Stewart in order to avoid a camp situation that may lead to health concerns due to the COVID-19 virus. The Company uses a Stewart based helicopter for support. A pad building crew, diamond drill crew and support staff mobilize on a daily basis from a staging area near the project. The geological crew is one that the Company has relied on for a number of years and which has intimate knowledge of the property.

All drill cores in this program are NQ in size. The core is brought into Stewart on a daily basis where it is logged for cutting on a diamond saw. Assays are to be completed on sawn half cores, with the second half kept for future reference. The samples will be analyzed using 30 element ICP and standard fire assay procedures with atomic absorption (AA) finish on samples yielding a grade higher than ten g/t Au. Standard reference materials and blank samples were inserted prior to shipment for quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program.

Analysis will be performed by Activation Laboratories Ltd in Kamloops BC.

Ed Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 is responsible for the contents of this release. E. Kruchkowski is not independent of Decade as he is the president of the Company.

Decade Resources Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company actively seeking opportunities in the resource sector. Decade holds numerous properties at various stages of development and exploration from basic grass roots to advanced ones. Its properties and projects are all located in the "Golden Triangle" area of northern British Columbia. For a complete listing of the Company assets and developments, visit the Company website at www.decaderesources.ca which is presently being updated. For investor information please call 250-636-2264 or Gary Assaly at 604-377-7969.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DECADE RESOURCES LTD.

"Ed Kruchkowski"

Ed Kruchkowski, President

"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

"This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements."







Sample of copper - VG bearing rock from a saw cut at the Del Norte / Lord Nelson tenures boundary ("14 oz" zone).



To view an enhanced version of this image, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3615/65504_99cc8a48c4031bc2_001full.jpg







Sample of copper - VG bearing core from DDH-20-23 from the Del Norte /Lord Nelson tenures boundary.



To view an enhanced version of this image, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3615/65504_99cc8a48c4031bc2_002full.jpg







Sample of copper - VG bearing core from DDH-20-23 from the Del Norte /Lord Nelson tenures boundary.



To view an enhanced version of this image, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3615/65504_99cc8a48c4031bc2_003full.jpg

