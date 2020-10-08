Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced the appointment of Andreas Hammer as Vice President of Sales for the IoT and Infrastructure Business Unit in Europe, effective October 1, 2020.

"Renesas continues its focus on the global industrial, IoT, and telecom infrastructures markets, and Europe is a key region driving this business and innovation growth. Bringing Andreas onboard is a game changer for us. His effective business and personal ethics, as well as results-driven leadership capabilities are crucial to this role, and are the characteristics we have lacked for some time in this position," said Chris Allexandre, Senior Vice President of Sales for the IoT and Infrastructure Business Unit at Renesas. "Andreas has a proven track record and industry reputation for transforming organizations and delivering results. I am excited to bring his sales leadership and wealth of semiconductor knowledge to this key region as we continue our trajectory of growth."

"This is a great time to lead the IoT and Infrastructure Business Unit European sales organization at Renesas, a company focused on developing innovative semiconductor products and solutions, accelerating growth, and winning in key markets," said Andreas Hammer, Vice President of Europe Sales for the IoT and Infrastructure Business Unit at Renesas. "I look forward to working with the management team to sharpen our sales strategy, outpace the competition, fast-track growth and enable our customers' success."

Andreas Hammer brings more than 20 years of sales experience to his new role. An esteemed leader in the semiconductor industry, Hammer has an extensive history of managing dynamic international sales organizations, successfully expanding strong business growth for several leading global and European semiconductor companies. He also has a robust background with analog, power, microcontroller and microprocessor devices for multiple segments, including automotive, industrial, IoT, telecommunication and consumer markets.

Hammer joins Renesas from KEMET Corporation, where he held the position of EMEA Vice President of Sales as well as Managing Director for KEMET Electronics GmbH. He previously held European sales leadership roles at Fairchild Semiconductor and was part of Fairchild's global executive team. Before that, he held key management positions at Texas Instruments in Europe. Hammer holds a degree in Economical Engineering from the University of Applied Sciences of Heilbronn, Germany.

