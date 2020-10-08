Former VP of Genpact and executive partner at IBM, Graham Moore joins Globality, the company behind the leading AI-powered Platform for the global sourcing and procurement of services

Globality announced today that it has appointed Graham Moore as its senior vice president of business development for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Moore will lead the charge in establishing new channel relationships and growing Globality's direct customer base in Europe and beyond. His deep expertise complements Globality's senior leadership team and will accelerate the company's growth as the leading AI-powered Platform for the global sourcing and procurement of services.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201008005256/en/

Graham Moore, Senior Vice President of Business Development for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) (Photo: Business Wire)

With digital, AI-powered strategic sourcing increasingly seen as a critical source of transformational innovation for global enterprises, companies continue to actively seek ways to improve their bottom line and increase efficiency gains while also driving a much more agile and consumer like experience for their users.

Moore joins Globality from Genpact, where he was a member of the senior leadership team for the global source-to-pay practice within enterprise services. While there, he was responsible for scaling the business, assessing new markets and operating geographies and recalibrating areas to increase conversion rates.

"Globality is redefining the future of sourcing with its AI-powered Platform, delivering an experience unlike any I've seen before in my years in procurement. I'm excited to work with the team to bring this technology to more companies in EMEA, enabling companies to accelerate their speed to market, reduce costs and increase their competitive advantage," said Moore.

Prior to Genpact, Moore was an executive partner at IBM, where he led the global procurement services business, driving both growth and innovation. He was also the executive interface for technology alliances, partners and responsible for analyst community relationships. In addition, he supported all regional procurement architects and domain sellers across EMEA and APAC, driving revenue growth and planning.

"Moore brings deep experience partnering with global procurement leaders as they transform their operating models for continuity, scalability and long-term growth. His knowledge of the market and industry will expand our capabilities in the EMEA region, enabling our customers to deliver new sources of value for their companies and stakeholders," said Globality Chief Revenue Officer Keith Hausmann.

An established industry expert, Moore has 20 years of experience working within the European, APAC and US Finance and Procurement community. As a trusted advisor for "blueprinting" operating models of the procurement function, Moore also has a successful track record in driving digital interventions to balance domain resources with automation and AI.

About Globality

Globality is a Silicon Valley-headquartered tech company co-founded by Joel Hyatt and Lior Delgo to connect global companies to the best suppliers at the right price for any sourcing need across every category of services. Through its AI-powered Platform and Smart Sourcing technologies, Globality is bringing digital transformation to the sourcing industry. Globality's AI digital solution replaces the archaic analog request for proposal (RFP), efficiently and effectively scoping needs, managing demand, matching companies with outstanding suppliers that meet their specific service needs, and cutting the sourcing process from months to hours while delivering savings of 20% or more. In January 2019, Globality raised $100 million from the SoftBank Vision Fund, bringing the total investment it has raised since its founding five years ago to $172 million. For more information, visit Globality's website.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201008005256/en/

Contacts:

Nardi Media

Alexandra Israel

alexandra@nardimedia.com

Globality Inc.

Kathy Makranyi

kathy.makranyi@globality.com