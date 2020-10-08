IFF (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE: IFF), a leading innovator of taste, scent, and nutrition ingredients, announced today the launch of its new Speed Smelling collection, this year named Slow Smelling, a culmination of a side-project initiative designed to empower in-house perfumers with the freedom to create a set of uncommon scents without constraints.

Launched in 2009, the annual fragrance collection serves as sensorial and experiential variation on the concept of speed dating, showcasing the imagination and talent of IFF's creative team through an ancillary press event with its perfumers. With the unprecedented challenges the world has faced this year, the 2020 Slow Smelling collection was inspired by the suspension of time and of calmness as a way of reconnection to the self. The coffrets presented at the virtual event, held in June, are now available for consumers to purchase online.

"Our perfumers thrive on creative challenges," said Nicolas Mirzayantz, IFF's Divisional CEO, Scent. We are thrilled to support the artistry of our perfumers and to celebrate the mastery of the craft with this edition. Produced at our Atelier du Parfumeur in Grasse, where each fragrance is still compounded by hand, this pursuit is a testament to Perfumery's World Heritage Status granted by UNESCO to the region and underscores the unrivaled fragrance experiences that we can create at IFF."

The 2020 Slow Smelling Collection includes fragrances by Fanny Bal, Nicolas Beaulieu, Caroline Dumur, Jean-Christophe Hérault, Bruno Jovanovic, Juliette Karagueuzoglou, Delphine Lebeau, Domitille Michalon-Bertier and Julien Rasquinet, as well as Master Perfumers Anne Flipo and Dominique Ropion. The coffrets are now available exclusively at auparfum.com (EU) and Luckyscent.com (US).

Exclusive videos featuring IFF's perfumers, their creations and pioneering ingredients can be found on the Company's YouTube channel.

