Company Participating in SD-WAN and SASE Summit 2020 Paris, Layer123 World Congress and Capacity Europe 2020

Versa Networks, the leader in Secure SD-WAN and SASE, today announced that it will present on SASE and Secure SD-WAN during a number of important industry events in Q4 2020.

Versa is the leader in Secure SD-WAN and SASE, uniquely combining full-featured SD-WAN, comprehensive integrated security, scalable advanced routing, genuine multi-tenancy, and sophisticated analytics on-premises and in the cloud to meet WAN Edge requirements for small to very large enterprises, as well as Service Providers. Versa enables secure, scalable, and reliable enterprise-wide networking, increasing multi-cloud application performance and dramatically driving down costs (CapEx and OpEx). Versa Secure SD-WAN and SASE are available on-premises, hosted through Service Providers, cloud-delivered, and via the Versa Titan service for Lean IT.

Versa will participate in the following important industry events in Q4 2020:

Layer123 World Congress. Neil Danilowicz, Versa Principal Architect, will participate on a panel "SASE: Who has the Edge?" on Oct. 15 at 14:30 CEST in Track One: Network Virtualization, Orchestration Security.

Capacity Europe 2020. Neil Danilowicz, Versa Principal Architect, will participate on a panel "Demystifying SASE The Next Steps Enabling Digital Transformation" on Oct. 21 at 17:50 CEST.

SD-WAN and SASE Summit 2020 Paris. Hector Avalos, Versa VP of Sales for Europe, Middle East, Africa and Russia, will participate on a panel "SASE or Not SASE?" on Nov. 24 at 16:00 CET.

SD-WAN and SASE Summit 2020 Paris. John Volkering, Versa Technical Director of EMEA, will present "Cloud Expansion into Access Edge" on Nov. 25 at 9:50 CET.

SD-WAN and SASE Summit 2020 Paris. Pierre-Henri Bourdiol, Versa Senior Sales Engineer, will present "Design Considerations for Deploying SaaS Optimized WAN Service" on Nov. 25 at 11:20 am CET.

About Versa Networks

Versa Networks, the leader in Secure SD-WAN and SASE, combines full-featured SD-WAN, complete integrated security, advanced scalable routing, genuine multi-tenancy, and sophisticated analytics both on-premises and in the cloud to meet WAN Edge and SASE requirements for small to extremely large enterprises and Service Providers. Versa Secure SD-WAN and Versa SASE are available on-premises, hosted through Versa-powered Service Providers, cloud-delivered, and via the simplified Versa Titan cloud service designed for Lean IT. Thousands of customers globally with hundreds of thousands of sites trust Versa with their networks, security, and clouds. Versa Networks is privately held and funded by Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Artis Ventures, Verizon Ventures, Comcast Ventures, Liberty Global Ventures, Princeville Global Fund and RPS Ventures. For more information, visit https://www.versa-networks.com or follow Versa Networks on Twitter @versanetworks.

Versa Networks, VOS, and Versa Titan are or may be registered trademarks of Versa Networks, Inc. All other marks and names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201008005346/en/

Contacts:

Dan Spalding

dspalding@versa-networks.com

(408) 960-9297