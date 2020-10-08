How Neuro Strategic Coaching Institute Has Been Lending a Hand to Help People Cope With Negative Issues

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2020 / Leading is never an easy task, whether it's an organization or company. Neuro Strategic Coaching Institute is well aware of the difficulty that most leaders have, and they offer their services to help them improve further.

Neuro Strategic Coaching Institute was founded by Dr. Mario Garcia Jr., a Master NeuroStrategic Coach and Trainer. Prior to founding the institute, Dr. Mario Garcia served in the U.S. Army as an aviation captain. There he gained experience with his mentors.

He would later develop the Neuro Strategic Coach® brand after praying to God for guidance. With the support of his family and faith, Dr. Mario Garcia adopted the symbol of the Lion for his company, symbolizing the Lion of Judah, which carries the warrior mindset required to overcome the challenges and losses that his family has experienced.

Since 1992, Dr. Mario Garcia has been coaching and educating about leadership. In September of 2000, he founded the organization. His son, Coach Mario A. Garcia, also an ABNLP board-certified trainer, joined as a co-trainer in 2015.

Neuro Strategic Coaching Institute is an organization whose sole purpose is to equip leaders, entrepreneurs, and organizations with coaching skills to help them make an impact and get results. They offer professional International Coaching Federation (ICF) Coach Specific Training for aspiring and established coaches. Their practices include Coaching, NLP, Hypnosis, and Time Line Therapy, all of which are tools that can assist clients with sustainable, lasting change and give them the results they desire.

The organization's training programs are uniquely built. They implement a coaching-behavioral approach that uses evidence-based criteria to deliver to the needs of individuals and organizations they partner with. All their programs are designed and executed by utilizing an Accelerated Learning Experience (ALE) approach, where the learners engage and commit to Total Participation and Involvement (TPI).

For 20 years, Neuro Strategic Coaching Institute has been empowering leaders, coaches, trainers, and business owners with the ability to grow personally and professionally. Their banner Legacy Leadership program has shifted and empowered organizational cultures and leaders through coaching and behavioral style experiences.

The NLP Time Line techniques have been a great assistance to men, women, adolescents, and children to recover from traumatic experiences by releasing significant negative emotions and discovering empowering lessons to build an empowering future.

Throughout this pandemic, many people have been negatively impacted. People have been experiencing anger, sadness, fear, anxiety, hurt, guilt, shame, and disgust, among other negative emotions. Neuro Strategic Coaching Institute has made itself available to show people how to release themselves from negative emotions and create a better and empowering sustainable future.

Dr. Mario Garcia is hopeful that once the pandemic dies down, the business can resume as usual. He believes that the Neuro Strategic Coach brand that Neuro Strategic Coaching Institute implements is the gold standard in coach, leadership, and NLP education. He is projecting to extend their reach and train educators in strategic school systems across the country to empower the next generation.

To find out more about Neuro Strategic Coaching Institute, you may visit their website.

