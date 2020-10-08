Join us on October 10th 2020 from 9am on www.isae-supaero.fr

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ISAE-SUPAERO has made the decision to cancel public campus visits on October 10th. This choice was made with visitor's security in mind as well as being able to offer the best experience possible. ISAE-SUPAERO will still offer an exclusive immersion thanks to videos and live streaming throughout the day.

11am, Pr Yves Gourinat talks about liquid hydrogen fueled blended wing body.

This talk presents the technical challenges linked to the concept of the blended wing body, a fixed-wing aircraft having no clear dividing line between the wings and the main body of the craft.

1.30pm, Thomas Planès, PhD student in "Conception et conduite des véhicules Aéronautiques et Spatiaux" talks about the future of aviation in the context of the Paris agreement

3pm, we head to the red planet to hear the "Latest news from Mars" : following the success of the InSight landing and seismometer SEIS on November 26th 2018, this talk will present the first scientific results from data analysis, providing exclusive information about Mars. The speaker, Melanie Drilleau, is a researcher at ISAE-SUPAERO and part of the SSPA team (Systèmes Spatiaux pour la Planétologie et ses Application) participating in the InSight and Perseverance missions to Mars.

5pm, roundtable hosted by ISAE-SUPAERO ENSICA alumni: "The future of aviation: an industry with no harmful effects on the environment?"

Several industry experts (Airbus, Safran, Aéro-bio diversité, Météo et Climat, Supaéro for earth and Supaéro Décarbo) will debate around the issue. You can already ask questions on toulouse@isae-alumni.net and they will be answered during the talk.

Throughout the day, you can visit the dedicated Open Day section on our website: videos on courses, research and student projects, life on campus, testimonies from graduates and more surprise videos

You'll gain exclusive preview of the new capsule collection from the ISAE-SUPAERO shop. To support the Octobre Rose 2020 initiative, all benefits will go to Ruban Rose to help fight breast cancer.

All information available on our Open Day page from 9am on Saturday, October 10th.

ISAE-SUPAERO in numbers

more than 1700 students

- more than 700 graduates each year

- 40% international students from 50 different countries

- 94 foreign partner universities in 28 countries

- more than 22 000 alumni

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201008005558/en/

Contacts:

Leïla Colaud, leila.c@oxygen-rp.com