Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2020) - Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) (the "Company" or "Sphere 3D") reports that it's merger target,- Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. (OTC: RAKR), today announced a Joint Venture ("JV") with the Carlaw Group Ltd. ("Carlaw").

Carlaw and partners have been operating mission critical infrastructure projects in Africa since 2006. This expertise will complement Rainmaker as it deploys its innovative Air-to-Water technology to bring water on-demand to communities lacking access to environmentally safe drinking water.

The JV will establish a subsidiary in Africa with a 51%/49% ownership Rainmaker/Carlaw that will implement Water-as-a-Service (WaaS) solutions in Kenya, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Togo. It will establish an urban initiative to work closely with the private sector and global humanitarian organizations to identify the areas experiencing severe water scarcity and then define appropriate and innovative solutions.

Full details of today's press release from Rainmaker can be found here. https://rainmakerww.com/category/press-releases/

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) delivers containerization, virtualization, and data management solutions via hybrid cloud, cloud and on-premise implementations through its global reseller network and professional services organization. Sphere 3D has a portfolio of brands, including HVE ConneXions, UCX ConneXions, and SnapServer dedicated to helping customers achieve their IT goals.

