Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2020) - Blackrock Gold Corp. (TSXV: BRC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce additional significant reverse circulation (RC) drillhole intercepts on its maiden drill program at the 100% controlled Tonopah West project located in the Walker Lane trend of Western Nevada.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Drillhole TW20-017 has delivered the highest-grade intercept of the program to date, cutting 1.5 metres (m) of 26 g/t gold (Au) & 2,030 g/t silver (Ag), or 4,643 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq) within 3.1 metres of 14 g/t Au & 1,070 g/t Ag (2,466 g/t AgEq) on the Merton vein which is part of the DPB Target vein system. TW20-17 delivered a second significant intercept, drilling 1.5 metres of 2.8 g/t Au and 220 g/t Ag (506 g/t AgEq). Silver:gold ratio is 100:1, using a 300 g/t AgEq cut-off grade;

Drillhole TW20-016 connected with a 500 metre step out along the DPB Target with multiple significant intercepts including 1.5 metres of 553 g/t AgEq (3.2 g/t Au, 232 g/t Ag), 1.5 metres of 489 g/t AgEq (4.8 g/t Au/ 5 g/t Ag), and 1.5 metres of 322 g/t AgEq (1.78 g/t Au/ 145 g/t Ag);

Drillholes TW20-011, 012, 013 and 020 are pre-collars for the core tail program. Assays for the core-tail program are pending from Victor Target. The core program is testing 300 metres of strike from where TW20-001 intercepted 29 metres grading 965 g/t AgEq (see news release dated July 20, 2020). This series of drillholes were pre-collared half to two-thirds of the way to the target location using an RC drill. Once hole casing is set, a core drill is employed to complete the drillholes with a "core tail";

Drill program has been expanded to 30,000 metres, and a third drill rig has been mobilized to test the Ohio Target, which represents a third historic mine on the property;

13,700 metres in 28 drillholes have been completed to date. Assays for 16 completed drillholes have been released, delivering 14 significant & high-grade intercepts, ranging from 1.5 metres to 29 metres in thickness, with grades from 300 g/t AgEq to 4,643 AgEq. Five of those intercepts assayed at +1kg g/t AgEq.

Andrew Pollard, President & CEO commented "Management had high expectations going into our maiden round of drilling, though as initial assay results continue to roll in, it's clear we may have underestimated the project's potential. These results from the DPB Target not only continued to highlight the bonanza grades for which this historic district was renowned, but have now extended the mineralized vein corridor a further 500m along strike from where historic production shut down roughly 90 years ago. The Denver, Paymaster and Bermuda (DPB) high-grade veins that were historically mined together, represented the last producing mine in the district prior to shutting down due to low metals prices at the onset of the Great Depression. As the first group to target the historic workings, we are excited to not only confirm that high-grade mineralization remains where production left off, but more consequentially, that the system extends substantially beyond and remains open. With assays showing 14 significant intercepts from the 16 drillholes reported thus far, we're seeing tremendous leverage via the drill bit at what is just the very beginning of our maiden program at the project. With three drill rigs now at site and roughly 30,000 metres of drilling planned through the end of the year, we are focused on expanding the footprint of known mineralization while we continue to enhance our understanding of the geologic model."

Table 1: Summary of significant Au and Ag assay results using a 300 g/t AgEq cut-off grade

Drillhole Area From

Metres To

Metres Length

Metres Au g/t Ag g/t AgEq

g/t TW20-016 Step Out 233.17 234.7 1.5 4.840 5.28 489.28 TW20-016 Step Out 307.85 309.37 1.5 1.780 144.57 322.57 TW20-016 Step Out 385.57 387.1 1.5 3.220 231.74 553.74 TW20-017 Merton (DPB) 374.9 376.43 3.1 13.962 1070.16 2466.32 Including 376.43 377.95 1.5 26.133 2029.77 4643.1 TW20-017 Merton (DPB) 440.44 441.96 1.5 2.840 221.90 505.90

AgEq. = Ag:Au ratio 100:1, True thickness unknown

DPB Target

Drilling on the DPB Target is progressing with step-out drilling east and west of drillhole TW20-006 (4.6 metres at 1,577 g/t AgEq). Additional drill pads spaced at approximately 100 metres apart along strike will host 3 drillholes each, all oriented in a southerly direction to cut the veins up and down dip. The DPB Target has significant tonnage and expansion potential based on drilling to date.

A second intercept has been returned from the Merton vein on the south side of the DPB Target. Drillhole TW20-017 cut 3.1 metres of 2,466 g/t AgEq and is one of the highest grade intercepts on the project. The mineralized intersection in TW20-017, along with the first intercept in TW20-007 (1.5 metres of 387 g/t AgEq), confirm a minimum strike extent of 120 metres on the Merton vein.

A significant development at the DPB Target is the intersection of good grade gold mineralization in drillhole TW20-016. TW20-016 is 500 metres west of the drill pattern. The drillhole intersected three zones of mineralization, and these zones are slightly different than previous drill intercepts in that they are rich in gold versus silver. The high-grade gold drill intercepts could be related to a second, younger gold system.

Two additional step out drillholes, TW20-014 and TW20-015, were completed 800 metres to the west of the main DPB Target. The drillholes encountered weak Au and Ag mineralization; however, in TW20-014, the critical West End Rhyolite unit was missing or faulted out from the volcanic package. In TW20-015, the West End Rhyolite was present and weakly mineralized. Additional geologic work is needed to find the extension of the vein zones 800 metres to the west.

Ohio Target

A third RC drill rig has arrived to initiate planned drillholes at the Ohio Vein Target. Drilling is targeting the off-set portion of the flat-lying Ohio and West End veins. Four drillholes are planned at Ohio, then the drill will move to the western end of the DPB Target to follow up on drillhole TW20-016.

Victor Target

At the Victor Target, roughly 800 metres to the east of DPB, core drilling is progressing with seven holes planned and five completed. Assays for the core program are pending at this time. Victor Target is testing approximately 300 metres of potential strike along the Murray/Victor vein complex.





Tonopah 2020 Drilling Grades

Proposed Drilling



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/676/65469_2cdd96ffa4bf6b59_002full.jpg

Table 2: Drillhole Location Information for TW20-001 to TW20-020

Drillhole ID Target Type NAD27

East NAD27

North Elevation metres Azimuth Dip Total

Depth

metres TW20-001 Victor RC 478723 4214121 1787 0 -90 623.3 TW20-002 Victor RC 478671 4214227 1796 150 -85 716.3 TW20-003 Victor RC 478644 4214326 1794 150 -85 748.3 TW20-004 DPB RC 478053 4214260 1765 180 -87 611.12 TW20-005 DPB RC 477900 4214220 1760 180 -85 605.03 TW20-006 DPB RC 478069 4213965 1774 0 -90 571.5 TW20-007 DPB RC 478058 4213708 1775 180 -85 605.03 TW20-008 New Discovery RC 477900 4213261 1774 175 -80 519.68 TW20-009 New Discovery RC 477887 4213096 1777 0 -90 312.42 TW20-010 New Discovery RC 477748 4213196 1769 110 -70 355.09 TW20-011 Victor Pre Collar 478729 4214131 1786 305 -88 1500 TW20-012 Victor Pre Collar 478596 4214252 1798 0 -90 1500 TW20-013 Victor Pre Collar 478664 4214227 1796 220 -85 1500 TW20-014 Step Out RC 477305 4214120 1747 180 -80 1500 TW20-015 Step Out RC 477281 4213956 1748 180 -70 1360 TW20-016 Step Out RC 477547 4213698 1749 180 -70 1285 TW20-017 DPB RC 478059 4213714 1775 230 -80 1550 TW20-018 DPB RC 477960 4213733 1769 230 -75 1695 TW20-019 DPB RC 478280 4214174 1779 220 -70 1850 TW20-020 Victor Pre Collar 478821 4214253 1790 205 -76 1400

All sampling was conducted under the supervision of the Company's project geologists, and a strict chain of custody from the project to the sample preparation facility was implemented and monitored. The RC samples were hauled from the project site to a secure and fenced facility in Tonopah, Nevada, where they were loaded on to American Assay Laboratory's (AAL) flat-bed truck and delivered to AAL's facility in Sparks, Nevada. A sample submittal sheet was delivered to AAL personnel who organized and processed the sample intervals pursuant to the Company's instructions. Blackrock personnel inserted standards and blanks into the sample sequence every 15 to 20 samples.

The RC samples and QA/QC samples were crushed and pulverized, then the pulverized material was digested and analyzed for Au using fire assay fusion and an Induced Coupled Plasma (ICP) finish on a 30-gram assay split. Ag was determined using five-acid digestion and ICP analysis. Over limits for Au and Ag were determined using a gravimetric finish. Data verification of the assay and analytical results are completed to ensure accurate and verifiable results. A prep blank, lab blank or a certified standard was inserted approximately every 20th sample.

Blackrock's exploration activities at the Tonopah West Project are being conducted and supervised by Mr. William Howald, Executive Chairman of Blackrock Gold Corp. Mr. William Howald, AIPG Certified Professional Geologist #11041, is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About Blackrock Gold Corp.

Blackrock is a junior gold-focused exploration company that is on a quest to make an economic discovery. Anchored by a seasoned Board, the Company is focused on its Nevada portfolio of properties consisting of low-sulphidation epithermal gold & silver projects located along on the established Northern Nevada Rift in north-central Nevada, and the Walker Lane trend in western Nevada.

