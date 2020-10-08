BioLargo, Inc.: BioLargo Breaks Revenue Records in Third Quarter of 2020

Clyraguard manufacturing and distribution through national partners begins

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2020 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), developer of sustainable technologies and full-service environmental engineering company, today provided highlights of its results and activities from the third quarter of 2020.

BioLargo President & CEO Dennis P. Calvert commented, "With our subsidiary Clyra Medical Technologies having successfully executed the first phase of the Clyraguard product launch, this quarter set new records for BioLargo, and we expect the next quarter to be even stronger for the company and Clyraguard. We have made a significant investment in building our supply chain capabilities, organizing our marketing team, and dedicated business development efforts, and we expect future periods to continue to improve."

Financial highlights:

BioLargo achieved record company-wide revenue. Revenues for the period ended September 30, 2020 were approximately $650,000, representing about a 60% increase compared to the $418,000 generated in the second quarter of 2020. Revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were approximately $1,600,000, about a 20% increase compared to the $1,324,000 generated in the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Substantial improvements to the company's balance sheet, with $3,553,000 of debt being converted to equity by the company since December 31, 2019.

Highlights for BioLargo's subsidiaries:

Clyra Medical Technologies

Clyra is executing on its comprehensive roll out plan for Clyraguard Personal Protective Spray, having overcome early challenges developing a robust manufacturing and supply chain during Covid. New manufacturing relationships support capacity of up to 1,000,000 Clyraguard units per month, and ample supply has been placed with distributors across the country.

Sales channels launching now include the largest distributors to the healthcare and restaurant industries, Amazon.com, a revamped Clyraguard website (www.Clyraguard.com), and multiple online resellers, with a retail unit price of $25 per bottle.

The Clyraguard launch is supported by new company additions - Shawn Dougherty (Mophie founder), Johnny Sirpilla (former President of Camping World), and new agreements with a national marketing and public relations firm, and national sales organization, to be announced soon.

BioLargo Engineering, Science & Technologies

Multiple projects are being finalized with two major municipal public water agencies for the company's PFAS treatment technology (the BioLargo AEC).

Developed a proprietary and patent-pending process to extract valuable mineral resources from a large industrial waste site. As a consequence of this new process, a client is planning a substantial long-term project expected to generate over $1B in revenues for the project. As the client's engineering services provider, and developer of the technology, BioLargo Engineering is in discussions with the client to secure its role as the project manager and/or lead engineer.

Secured a client contract for a project to use regenerative thermal oxidation for air quality control (a particular expertise of some of our engineers), which is expected to generate $500,000 in revenue for BioLargo Engineering through 2021.

BioLargo Engineering now has contracts in place for approximately $1,000,000 in revenue, which is expected to be realized between now through the end of 2021.

ONM Environmental

Revenues in the third quarter of 2020 began to rebound from their pandemic-related dip to approximately $350,000.

With nearly $400,000 in construction business already secured for the fourth quarter of 2020, management expects the fourth quarter 2020 to be a new high record for revenue at ONM Environmental.

Cannabusters (ONM Environmental's white label partner for the cannabis industry) is gaining traction in the market, resulting in 12 equipment installations for ONM Environmental so far, with another three contracted for the fourth quarter 2020.

BioLargo Water

BioLargo Water's first commercial project for its AOS water treatment technology, wherein the first for-profit installation of an AOS will take place at a poultry farm, is moving forward as planned, and which is expected to generate more than $500,000 in revenue over the next year.

Our engineers are building the AOS unit to be installed at the wastewater treatment facility near Montreal, Quebec, for the demonstration pilot to be run in partnership with acclaimed water experts at the Centre des Technologies de L'Eau (CTE).

BioLargo Water secured Health Canada approval for two hand sanitizer product formulations and a license to manufacture and sell these products (one of which incorporates CupriDyne technology), to serve its local community.

Developed and executed crucial EPA-approved protocols to produce data to support the efficacy of a CupriDyne technology-related disinfectant in preparation for an EPA application for a hard-surface disinfectant and sanitizer, in support of BioLargo's efforts to secure EPA registration.

About BioLargo, Inc.

