Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.: Viewpoint Creative Launches Service for Quarterly Earnings Report Videos, Just in Time for Q3 Reporting, Ahead of Fall and Winter Conferences

NEWTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2020 / Viewpoint Creative, a subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), has launched its Quarterly Earnings Report Videos service, just in time for Q3 reporting, and ahead of major Fall and Winter virtual investor events, including the Virtual CES Conference and the Virtual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference. Viewpoint Creative is now offering their award-winning, full-service, live-action and animated video capabilities to publicly traded companies looking to add a dynamic visual component to their quarterly earnings presentations.

This new service is a natural extension of the market-leading explainer videos Viewpoint already produces for companies in a wide variety of industries, including fintech and biotech. These tools for both sales and marketing utilize animation and motion graphics to explain revolutionary technology and complex product attributes in understandable videos that engage customers and investors alike.

Viewpoint created the first set of Quarterly Earnings Report Videos for an existing mega-cap technology client, and is now rolling the service out to the broader market and collaborating with clients to deliver dynamic videos that are utilized in shareholder presentations, C-Suite executive posts on LinkedIn, and across an array of digital platforms.

Watch Sample Quarterly Earnings Report Videos here: https://www.viewpointcreative.com/biz/quarterlyearningsvideos/

Quarterly Earnings Report Videos: Benefits

PRESENT key facts & figures to shareholders in an engaging manner

VISUALIZE data accurately in digestible & engaging video format

ANNOUNCE milestones and acquisitions

ENGAGE & KEEP viewers' attention & comprehension

UTILIZE videos in many settings (meetings, reports, social media, websites).

VIEWERS retain 95% of a message watching a video (Insivia)

59% of executives would rather watch a video than read text (Wordstream )

Quarterly Earnings Report Videos: Includes

CUSTOM script, design & animation

ANIMATED data of financial picture

INTEGRATED quotes & photography

UTILIZATION of corporate brand guidelines

David Shilale, Executive Director of Viewpoint Creative, commented, "After Viewpoint was acquired by Dolphin Entertainment, Inc., we quickly realized how crucial it is to have clear and compelling communication to investors in the public sector. Yet there has been little to no innovation in how we communicate important information to investors in the digital age. Today, we are pleased to solve that pain point by offering Quarterly Earnings Report Videos. In any industry, and in any setting, audiences retain messages delivered through video much more often than through any other medium. Videos are simply more impactful than text. Period. And, providing viewers with a way to grasp financial reporting using graphic overlays or explanatory animations has proven to be the most effective way to have audiences understand complex subject matter."

Mr. Shilale continued, "Short-form videos are a cost-effective and valuable tool to allow pertinent information to be seen, understood, and remembered by investors. We believe Quarterly Earnings Report Videos will become a "must-have" tool for companies and investors alike, because they deliver information efficiently, in a visual manner that all shareholders can easily comprehend."

To learn more, contact dshilale@viewpointcreative.com.

About Viewpoint Creative

Viewpoint Creative is an award-winning, full-service, boutique creative & production agency headquartered just outside of Boston. Viewpoint has a 30-year history of delivering unexpected, premium content, thanks to a talented, in-house team of art directors, writers, designers, animators, editors and producers. No two projects are alike, but all employ a unique blend of strategic thinking, words, images, sound and motion to ultimately create engaging, emotional experiences for partners in entertainment, media, technology and consumer goods. For more information about Viewpoint Creative and its offerings, please visit viewpointcreative.com.

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door and Shore Fire Media, we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music and hospitality industries. In December 2019, all three PR firms were ranked among the Observer's "Power 50" PR Firms in the United States, an unprecedented achievement. Dolphin's acquisition of Viewpoint Creative adds full-service creative branding and production capabilities to our marketing group. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series.

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.'s offering of common stock as well as expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, Dolphin Entertainment's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Dolphin Entertainment's forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Dolphin Entertainment believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and Dolphin Entertainment undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

CONTACT:

James Carbonara

Hayden IR

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/609696/Viewpoint-Creative-Launches-Service-for-Quarterly-Earnings-Report-Videos-Just-in-Time-for-Q3-Reporting-Ahead-of-Fall-and-Winter-Conferences