Kisses from Italy Inc. Restaurant Group Retains Emerging Markets Consulting LLC for Investor Relations Advisory Services

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2020 / Kisses from Italy Inc. (OTCQB:KITL), a restaurant chain operator, Franchisor and product distributor with locations in North America and Europe is pleased to announce that Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC (EMC) has been retained to provide investor/public relations services. EMC specializes in helping small and mid-sized public companies establish brand awareness and increase market share to its customer base while improving visibility to the institutional and retail investment community.

Claudio Ferri, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Kisses from Italy Inc. states "Beginning with becoming a publicly listed company, over the past year, we have hit some important milestones. As we expand operationally through our different business facets and gain scale, our brand recognition continues to grow. Capitalizing on these events is crucial and working with EMC we are confident that we will get the right message out to our current and future shareholders."

James Painter, President of EMC, said, "We are pleased to represent Kisses from Italy Inc. moving forward. We have conducted our due diligence on the Company and have been very impressed with the management, market sector, and the overall business strategy.

About "Kisses from Italy Inc."

Kisses from Italy, Inc. is a restaurant chain operator, Franchisor and product distributor with locations in North America and Europe. The Company offers a quick service menu and a unique take on traditional Italian delicacies with an All-American flair. Kisses from Italy offerings include sandwiches, salads, Italian roasted coffee, coffee related beverage and an array of other products. Our goal is to leverage the success from our flagship store and our initial hotel locations in the South Florida market and to expand into other regions on a local, state, national and global level. The main focus is doing so through our continued corporate owned store expansion, along with the development and sales of additional locations through the advancement of our franchise and territorial rights program.

About Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC

Based in Clermont, Florida, Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC (EMC) brings over 40 years combined experience in the investor relations industry. EMC is an international investor relations firm with affiliates around the world. EMC is relationship-driven and results-oriented with the goal of seeking attractive emerging companies and concentrating its resources and efforts to serve a limited number of high-quality clients. For more information, visit EMC's website at www.emergingmarketsllc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statement" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC

15701 State Road 50 Suite 205

Clermont, Florida 34711

jamespainter@emergingmarketsllc.com

