Dr. Jerry Williams, MD, Creates IsoPro Chamber to Protect Medical Professionals and Patients from Communicable Diseases

The patent pending IsoPro Chamber is a portable and transparent negative-pressure isolation chamber device that reduces exposure to communicable diseases such as COVID-19 and tuberculosis.

SAVANNAH, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2020 / The dire and urgent challenge of keeping medical professionals and patients safe from COVID-19 and other potentially fatal infectious respiratory diseases may be getting much easier and safer in the near future, thanks to a game changing innovation called the IsoPro Chamber.

Developed by neurologist Dr. Jerry Williams, MD, the patent pending IsoPro Chamber is a portable and transparent negative-pressure isolation chamber device that encompasses a patient's torso, and is designed with air blowers, HEPA filters, UV light lighting, and 12 diaphragmatic and sleeved entry points. Clean air is continuously pulled into the chamber through commercially available air purifiers, and stale air is exhausted into an air filtration system, where it is sanitized and ultimately discharged into the environment.

With the IsoPro Chamber, medical professionals such as doctors, nurses, X-Ray technicians and dentists can effectively treat patients, while they reduce their exposure to communicable diseases such as COVID-19 and tuberculosis. In addition, surrounding staff are protected from exposure to toxic substances, such as when dentists remove amalgam (a.k.a. silver) fillings that contain mercury. Both the IsoPro Chamber's diaphragms and sleeves are disposable, and the device is easily sanitized between patients to support efficient operations, while consistently maintaining a safe and hygienic environment.

"Negative pressure isolation rooms in hospitals are inherently contaminated environments, and the risk of exposure is even greater in dental offices, where splatters and aerosols can spread infection to dentists, hygienists and other staff," commented Dr. Jerry Williams, MD, who in addition to heading IsoPro Technologies LLC, is also the founder of Urgent Care 24/7 and Dental Care 24/7. "Reducing the risk of exposure has always been important, but these days it is more critical than ever as we face a very uncertain future across the healthcare landscape."

Currently, Dr. Jerry Williams, MD is conducting additional ergonomic testing of the IsoPro Chamber, and is waiting on approval of the device from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). If approval is granted, manufacturing will be based in his hometown of Savannah, GA, with the goal of producing 10,000 units each month. It would also mean the hiring of many engineers, industrial designers, and other workers in the area who have been laid off due to the pandemic.

In a recent interview with WSAV News, which is the NBC & CW affiliate for Georgia's Coastal Empire and South Carolina's Lowcountry, Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter (R) called the IsoPro Chamber "groundbreaking" and added: "this is what we need more of. We need more of people stepping up and coming up with innovative ideas like this that is just going to make all of us feel safer in order to get back out again."

