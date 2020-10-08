Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.10.2020
WKN: A0N95A ISIN: LT0000128092 Ticker-Symbol: YG4 
Stuttgart
08.10.20
14:19 Uhr
0,545 Euro
+0,020
+3,81 %
Updated AB Linas Agro Group Investors Calendar for Q4 of 2020

AB Linas Agro Group updates the dates of announcement and convening of the General Meeting of Shareholders and the publication date of the audited annual information for the financial year 2019/2020:

October 23, 2020 Notice on General Meeting of Shareholders

November 16, 2020 Resolutions of the General Meeting of Shareholders

November 16, 2020 Audited annual information for the 2019/2020 financial year

November 30, 2020 Interim unaudited 3 months financial results of the financial year 2020/2021

Mažvydas Šileika, Finance Director of AB Linas Agro Group
Mob. +370 619 19 403
E-mail m.sileika@linasagro.lt

