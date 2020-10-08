Findit, Inc.: Findit Features Members OTC Tip Reporter, WynCore and Freedom Loan Resolution

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2020 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full service social networking platform which provides online marketing campaigns and tools for members to increase brand awareness through content creation and sharing resulting in indexing in search engines is highlighting: OTC Tip Reporter, WynCore, and Freedom Loan Resolution. Each of these members have engaged Findit to assist them with their online marketing strategy with a customized marketing campaign that is tailored to their needs and marketing objectives.

Our first featured Findit member is OTC Tip Reporter. OTC Tip Reporter engaged Findit to assist them in their online marketing strategy. As part of their campaign, a Findit URL has been set up for OTC Tip Reporter. Through this URL, Findit will be creating content on a regular basis that is shared throughout social media. The objective of their marketing campaign is to heighten awareness of the services that OTC Tip Reporter offers, including media packages for companies trading on the NASDAQ and NYSE that are looking for more exposure as well as getting companies to sign up for their newsletter.

Visit OTC Tip Reporter on Findit Under Their Findit Name

findit.com/otctipreporter



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wW1QJvDoAz4&ab_channel=Findit.com

Our next featured member is WynCore. WynCore offers end to end warehouse management software customization services for warehouses utilizing Manhattan software. Their software developers can help cater your WMS to meet your specific warehouse needs, creating the ideal solution for your business. With 24/7 technical support available, they are there for when problems arise, helping minimize interruptions. Improve your warehouse's efficiency with custom WMS solutions for your Manhattan Software by getting in touch with WynCore today by calling 866-996-2673. As part of their marketing campaign, 7 Findit sites have been set up to help target the keywords that describe the services WynCore provides. Findit also produced two videos for WynCore to include in the content we create and share throughout social media.

Visit WynCore on Findit Under Some of Their Findit Names

findit.com/wyncore

findit.com/wms-customize-manhattan-software

findit.com/manhattan-logistics-customize-software-developers



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UkiRIA3kZuk&ab_channel=Findit.com

Our final featured member, Freedom Loan Resolution offers professional student debt relief counseling services to students with student loans. Some of the services they provide are student debt relief solutions, student loan debt consolidation, and student debt relief counseling to assist students with their debt relief applications. Freedom Loan Resolution will review each student's financial situation that they work with to best determine the course of action to take to get their client student debt relief. As part of their marketing campaign, Findit set up three Findit URLs targeting the keywords that describe the services Freedom Loan Resolution offers. Findit has also produced videos for Freedom Loan Resolution to include in the content that we create for them and share throughout social media. By claiming these names on Findit, and creating content in each URL that is related to that URL, Findit assists Freedom Loan Resolution in increasing tangible search results in search engines and reaching the audiences that are looking for the services that they provide.

Visit Freedom Loan Resolution on Findit Under Some of Their Findit Names

findit.com/freedomloanresolution

findit.com/student-loan-debt-solution

findit.com/freedom-loan-resolution-services



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oyvw2iOMfdw&ab_channel=Findit.com

About Findit, Inc.

