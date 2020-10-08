Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2020) - Therma Bright Inc. (TSXV: THRM) ("Therma" or the "Company"), a progressive medical device technology company, and its co-development partner, Orpheus Medica Inc. ("Orpheus") are pleased to announce the recent award of a Mitacs Elevate research internship program . The project proposal has been peer-reviewed and approved in late September for matching funds for a Postdoctoral Fellowship.

Therma and Orpheus are conducting feasibility testing of CoviSafe. Additional biological molecules are now being added as part of our screening platform, which may allow us to fill the gap in the current screening methods to detect the COVID-19 virus in asymptomatic subjects suspected of encountering COVID-19 positive individuals.

Dr. Saeid Babaei, Orpheus' CEO, commented, "We are excited to expand our research collaboration with our academic collaborators with support from the Mitacs research internship program. This funding will allow us the necessary resources to complete the basic understanding of SARS-CoV-2 mode of action and allow us to design the most optimal biological candidates."

Rob Fia, Therma CEO, commented, "We are pleased with the progress made on building the foundation of our rapid test supported by a strong scientific team and powerful biological platform offered by Orpheus and its academic collaborators. We look forward to reporting to investors in the near future once our feasibility work on CoviSafe is completed."

About Mitacs

Mitacs is a not-for-profit organization that fosters growth and innovation in Canada by solving business challenges with research solutions from academic institutions. Mitacs is funded by the Government of Canada, the Governments of Alberta, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Quebec and Saskatchewan, and Innovation PEI and Research Manitoba.

About Therma Bright Inc.

Therma Bright is a progressive medical device technology company focused on providing consumers and medical professionals with quality medical devices that address their medical and healthcare needs. The Company's initial breakthrough proprietary technology delivers effective, non-invasive and pain-free skincare. Therma Bright received a Class II medical device status from the FDA for its platform technology that is indicated to relieve the pain, itch, and inflammation of a variety of insect bites or stings. The Company received clearance for the above claims from the US FDA in 1997.

Therma Bright is not making any express or implied claims that its product, CoviSafe, has the ability to eliminate or cure COVID-19 (or SARS-CoV-2 virus).

Therma Bright Inc. trades on the TSXV (TSXV: THRM) (FSE: JNX). For more information, visit: www.thermabright.com and www.coldsores.com.

About Orpheus Medica Inc.

Orpheus Medica is a fully integrated research-driven Canadian biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative diagnostic and therapeutics for unmet medical needs. Orpheus, with its fully integrated R&D infrastructure, provides strategic partners and collaborators access to its proven and proprietary discovery and development of novel biopharmaceutical products. Our team has over 15 years of proven and validated computational capabilities for analysis and optimization of single-domain antibodies and other polypeptides.

