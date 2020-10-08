Adcore Inc.: Adcore Announces It is Now a Facebook Marketing Partner

New marketing partner status sets the stage for Adcore's accelerated growth in social advertising

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2020 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSXV:ADCO) (FSE:ADQ), a leading provider of machine-learning ("ML" and "AI") powered advertising technologies used by digital agencies and advertisers to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way ("Effortless Advertising"), announced today that it has obtained a preferred agency partner badge in the Facebook Marketing Partner for Agencies program.

As a preferred Facebook Marketing Partner, Adcore was vetted for excellence and evaluated on its expertise, capabilities and success in delivering high quality results over time. Only companies that meet Facebook's highest standards of performance and service are awarded with a Facebook Marketing Partner badge.

By becoming a listed and trusted Facebook Marketing Partner, Adcore will now enjoy increased visibility with new potential clients and gain access to exclusive partner-specific resources, dedicated support, insights, product updates and more. To learn more about Facebook's Marketing Partners Programme, please visit Adcore's Facebook Marketing Partner page at: https://www.facebook.com/business/partner-directory/Adcore.

Adcore's partnership with Facebook presents new opportunities both to its existing client base and investors, as social advertising is rapidly growing, with a projected all time high of CAD $97B worldwide in ad revenues for 2020, reflecting 22% of total digital ad-spend (source: eMarketer).

Omri Brill, Adcore's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Being selected as a Facebook Marketing Partner yet again validates the superiority of Adcore's technology, the talents of our team and the added value we consistently generate for our clients worldwide. We are very excited about the opportunities this new partnership with Facebook has in store for Adcore".

ABOUT ADCORE

Adcore is a leading provider of machine-learning powered advertising technologies used by digital agencies and advertisers to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way ("Effortless Advertising") with the goal of scaling activity and maximizing ROI.

By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence engine, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution. In addition to being named numerous times on Deloitte's Fast 50 Technology list, Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Facebook Marketing Partner, Microsoft Partner and TikTok Partner.

Established in 2006, the Company employs over forty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Melbourne, Australia, Toronto, Canada and Hong Kong, Greater China.

For more information about Adcore, please visit https://www.adcore.com/investors/

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

For further information please contact:

ADCORE INC.

https://www.adcore.com/investors/

Omri Brill, CEO

Telephone: 647-497-5337

Email: info@adcore.com

Telephone: 647-497-5337

Email: martijn@adcore.com

Martijn van den Bemd, GM North America

