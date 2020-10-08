ALCHEMY PAY AND QFPAY POWERS DIGITAL CURRENCY PAYMENTS FOR SHOPIFY MERCHANTS

Alchemy Pay ("Alchemy"), a pioneer in hybrid digital and fiat payment solutions, announced that it will be launching its hybrid fiat and cryptocurrency payment services for ecommerce players on Shopify through Alchemy's partnership with QFPay. QFPay, a fiat payments leader with over 1.2 million merchants, is a payment service provider of Shopify and the co-developer of the hybrid payment solution.

Shopify users from countries including UK, US, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong and more can now begin to accept nine top digital currencies, namely BTC, ETH, BCH, BNB, BUSD, USDT, GUSD, LTC and ACH the multifunctional utility token issued by Alchemy.

The hybrid payment system is the world's first all-in-one payment gateway that can conduct both blockchain and fiat payments, including credit cards, Alipay, WeChat Pay, Hong Kong's FPS and other mainstream fiat payment methods. Consumers shopping on Shopify's partners using their PC browser can pay in digital currencies using any wallet of their choice. Shoppers on mobile apps or browsers will need to pay via partnered wallets of Alchemy.

The blockchain space has witnessed significant progression in development and adoption in recent years, including world-renowned brands announcing digital currency acceptance at their retail and online stores.

Commenting on the launch, Shawn Shi, Alchemy Pay's Head of Product, said, "This launch effectively puts the power of cryptocurrency acceptance in the hands of Shopify eCommerce merchants who serviced over 218 million consumers in 2019. We're truly excited to see how far this step will propel the cryptocurrency space forward!"

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay is the world's leading cryptocurrency payment solution provider co-founded by a team of seasoned payments experts from Visa, Mastercard and QFPay. Alchemy operates across 18 countries and regions and has signed over 2 million merchants, of which over 3000 have been successfully deployed.

About QFPay

QFPay is a leading mobile payment technology, solution and service provider with presence across 13 markets in Asia and the Middle East. To date, QFPay's solutions have served over 1.2 million merchants and executed over 1 billion transactions. QFPay's investors include MDI Ventures, Rakuten Capital, VentureSouq and more.

