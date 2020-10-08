Fastned and Tesla have opened what they claim is the largest fast-charging park in Germany. Electric vehicles will be charged with green electricity - some of it from on-site solar and wind generation and the project includes 2 MWh of battery storage.From pv magazine Germany. Dutch electric vehicle (EV) charging specialist Fastned and U.S. EV maker Tesla have opened what they claim is Germany's largest fast-charging park for electric cars, at the Hilden motorway junction of the A3 and A46, near Düsseldorf. Vehicles with up to 300 kW capacity can be charged at the same time at eight Fastned stations ...

