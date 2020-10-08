The global medical marijuana market size is poised to grow by USD 22.33 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 24% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

The production and availability of medical marijuana products are increasing owing to the rising demand from dispensaries and patients. To meet the rising demand, vendors are focusing on increasing their production. Moreover, governments across the world are taking initiatives to legalize the use of marijuana for medical applications. For instance, the Government of the US announced plans to improve access to legal marijuana for medical research and expand the number of entities certified to grow marijuana plants. Thus, plans by governments to increase the production of medical marijuana will significantly influence sales of the same. As a result, the medical marijuana market growth is expected to be substantial over the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

The major medical marijuana market growth came from chronic pain segment. Medical marijuana is gaining popularity as an alternative to traditional pain-relieving medications. A few of the types of marijuana plants used for chronic pain relief are cannabis Indica, cannabis Sativa , and hybrids. The high prevalence of chronic pain among adults in the US has been contributing to the medical marijuana market by the chronic pain segment.

, and hybrids. The high prevalence of chronic pain among adults in the US has been contributing to the medical marijuana market by the chronic pain segment. North America was the largest market for medical marijuana in 2019, and the region will continue to offer maximum growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Governments are taking initiatives to legalize medical marijuana. Moreover, medical marijuana dispensaries are expanding their presence into new locations in the region. Furthermore, vendors are focusing on new product launches. These factors will contribute to the medical marijuana market growth in the region over the forecast period.

The global medical marijuana market is fragmented. Aphria Inc., Aurora Cannabis Inc., Cannabis Sativa Inc., Canopy Growth Corp., Cronos Group Inc., GW Pharmaceuticals Plc, mCig Inc., Medical Marijuana Inc., United Cannabis Corp., and Vivo Cannabis Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this medical marijuana market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global medical marijuana market 2020-2024 is expected to have Neutral and At par growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Increase in Funding for Research and Production of Medical Marijuana will be a Key Market Trend

The legalization of medical marijuana has provided vendors with opportunities to find new medicinal uses of marijuana. Moreover, the growing demand for medical marijuana in Australia has encouraged government authorities to increase funding for research. For instance, the Department of Health in Australia announced funding for research on the use of marijuana to help cancer patients. Such funding will encourage vendors to expand their presence, and thereby accelerate the growth momentum of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Medical Marijuana Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist medical marijuana market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the medical marijuana market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the medical marijuana market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of medical marijuana market vendors

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Preface

Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Chronic pain Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Nausea Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing number of awareness campaigns

Launch of medical marijuana education programs

Increase in funding for research and production of medical marijuana

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Aphria Inc.

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Cannabis Sativa, Inc.

Canopy Growth Corp.

Cronos Group Inc.

GW Pharmaceuticals Plc

mCig Inc.

Medical Marijuana, Inc.

United Cannabis Corp.

Vivo Cannabis, Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

