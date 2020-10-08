FibroGenesis Named Top 20 Most Innovative Companies of 2020 and Lands at the #2 Spot on Global Smart Leaders Magazine List

HOUSTON, Oct. 08, 2020



The profile details the company's efforts to find a therapeutic cure for COVID-19. Animal trials have shown success in reducing the scarring in the lungs for acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), which is the leading cause of death in COVID-19 patients. Additional animal trials have shown a dramatic reduction in clotting through the therapeutic use of fibroblasts. Additional information can also be found for FibroGenesis's innovative approaches to curing Multiple Sclerosis, Diabetes, Cancer, Parkinson's, Colitis and others.

"This is such an honor to bring attention to the work our researchers and scientists are conducting," commented, Pete O'Heeron, Chief Executive Officer of FibroGenesis. "As the world leader in fibroblast cell therapy, we are continually challenging ourselves to innovate and this recognition validates our efforts to find cures for some of the toughest chronic diseases."

"I'm so proud of our research team and their obsession with stringent scientific methods to test our new therapeutic approach using fibroblasts," said Tom Ichim, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of FibroGenesis. "Any time I can shine a light on our breakthroughs in the lab, it gives us more opportunities to bring new treatment options to patients with unmet medical needs."