Den 5 oktober 2020 offentliggjorde Opus Group AB (publ) ("Opus Group" eller "Bolaget") ett pressmeddelande med information om att Ograi BidCo AB uppnått kontroll över mer än 90 procent av aktierna i Bolaget, påkallat tvångsinlösen av resterande aktier samt begärt att Bolaget skulle ansöka om avnotering av aktierna från Nasdaq Stockholm. Idag, den 8 oktober 2020, inkom Opus Group med en ansökan om avnotering av dess aktier från Nasdaq Stockholm. Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittent ges observationsstatus om emittenten ansökt om att dess aktier ska avnoteras. Mot ovanstående bakgrund beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i Opus Group AB (publ) (OPUS, ISIN-kod SE0001696683, orderboks-ID 172586) ska ges observationsstatus. On October 5, 2020, Opus Group AB (publ) ("Opus Group" or the "Company") published a press release with information that Ograi BidCo AB had achieved control of more than 90 percent of the shares in the Company, initiated compulsory redemption of the remaining shares and requested the Company to apply for delisting of the shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. Today, October 8, 2020, Opus Group submitted an application to have its shares delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have its shares removed from trading. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Opus Group AB (publ) (OPUS, ISIN code SE0001696683, order book ID 172586) shall be given observation status. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB