Family Features: A New Way to Tune into the News Without Cable

MISSION, KS / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2020 / (Family Features) News junkies who have been hesitant to cut the cord and forsake their favorite news channels have an increasing number of alternative sources for their information including online, social media and, more recently, a growing number of streaming options.

While local news channels have been accessible through use of relatively inexpensive antennas, popular network news channels have been noticeably harder to come by without costly subscriptions.

While streaming services used to focus heavily on lifestyle and entertainment, there's a shift occurring. For example, Tubi, a leading source of free streaming movie and television titles, now offers live, local news feeds from across the country, as well as live, premium streaming channels as part of its free lineup.

News on Tubi will initially be available on Android, Amazon Fire TV and Roku, with content from widely known outlets such as NBC News NOW, NewsNOW from FOX, FOX SOUL, PeopleTV, Bloomberg TV, CBC, Euronews, WeatherNation, Cheddar and Black News Channel.

The streaming service will also offer the first 24-hour Spanish-language news stream Estrella News before the end of the year and become the first streaming home for Euronews live in the United States.

Additional content is planned across national, international, entertainment, sports and local news, and access will be expanded to additional devices, as well.

The news feature joins more than 23,000 movies and TV shows now available on the free service, including recent arrivals such as "The Da Vinci Code," "Sin City" and "Wind River." To begin watching free movies, TV shows and breaking news, visit Tubi.tv.

