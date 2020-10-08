The global touch controller IC market size is poised to grow by USD 6.67 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 15% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

The consumer inclination toward new technologies and devices will be a significant factor in driving the growth of the touch controller IC market. The incorporation of features such as unlimited touch, single and multi-touch, automotive touch, flexibility, passive and active stylus, fast response, small footprint, and robust operation in touch devices have boosted the sales and use of various touch interface products. Consumers are increasingly adopting such products because of their ease of use and enhanced user experience. The touchscreen technology used in these products employs touch controller ICs. The application of touch controller ICs has also diversified from mobile devices to a wider variety of consumer electronics, including smartphones, wearable devices, e-readers, video games, automotive applications, digital cameras, and tablets. Hence, with increasing consumer inclination towards new technologies and devices, the demand for touch controller ICs will also grow.

Report Highlights:

The major touch controller IC market growth came from the automotive segment. The increasing sales of premium and luxury vehicles integrated with technologically advanced solutions, such as navigation systems and infotainment systems, are anticipated to drive the adoption of touch controller ICs. In addition, the automotive sector is adopting the capacitive touch technology in its recent models, leading to the rise in the shipment of the capacitive touchscreens.

APAC was the largest touch controller IC market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The high concentration of consumer electronic device manufacturers and the increasing adoption of interactive kiosks will significantly influence touch controller IC market growth in this region.

The global touch controller IC market is fragmented. Analog Devices Inc., Cypress Semiconductor Corp., FocalTech Systems Co. Ltd., MELFAS Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., ROHM Co. Ltd., Semtech Corp., Silicon Laboratories Inc., Synaptics Inc., and Texas Instruments Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this touch controller IC market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global touch controller IC market 2020-2024 is expected to have Negative and Inferior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Increasing Adoption of Touch Screens in the Retail and Healthcare Sector will be a Key Market Trend

The increasing adoption of touch screens in the retail and healthcare sector will also fuel the growth of the touch controller IC market. Retailers are increasingly focusing on enhancing consumer interaction through interactive kiosks. Touch-enabled kiosks in retail outlets allow customers to engage and browse through the stock and order products. In addition, large-sized touch-enabled communication wall systems are being used in hospitals to provide better enhance patient experience and deliver better healthcare services. Touchscreens are generally used for digital signage, navigation, patient check-in, appointments, and for accessing patient test results in hospitals.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Touch Controller IC Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist touch controller IC market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the touch controller IC market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the touch controller IC market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of touch controller IC market vendors

