Auditoria: Auditora.AI and Armanino Create Global Alliance to Power the Self-Driving Back Office

SmartFlow Skills Provides AI-Driven Automation for Armanino Clients

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2020 / AUDITORIA.AI, a pioneer in AI-driven automation solutions for corporate finance teams, today announced a global alliance with Armanino LLP, one of the largest accounting and business consulting firms in the U.S. This new partnership will allow Armanino and its clients access to the powerful Auditoria SmartFlow Skills to augment corporate finance teams with intelligent automation to execute business processes, deliver rapid insights, and respond to customer needs.

As a recognized leader in artificial intelligence consulting, Armanino's AI Lab provides services designed specifically for the CEO, CFO and CIO, allowing these leaders to leverage Armanino services to create sustainable, competitive advantages. Armanino's AI business solutions are built on the foundations of robotic process automation, predictive analytics and virtual assistants. The AI-driven automation from Auditoria further educates CFOs and corporate finance teams of the benefits of automation to transform the corporate back office.

"Artificial intelligence is now critical for CFOs and corporate finance teams to automate and streamline back-office processes," said Ryan Prindiville, Partner, Consulting, Armanino LLP. "Our global alliance with Auditoria and its innovative AI-driven automation solutions help clients leverage these powerful solutions, allowing them to focus on the value-added tasks that help to move the needle for their businesses."

Auditoria increases the speed, accuracy, and productivity of finance teams with powerful SmartFlow Skills to automate, analyze, audit, and collaborate across the modern finance organization with cutting-edge AI, Cognitive RPA, NLP, and ML technologies. Auditoria is one of a small set of software solutions that Armanino supports, with SmartFlow Skills available on the Armanino platform for clients that run Sage Intacct's ERP applications, among others.

"We are extremely pleased to be partnering with one of the largest accounting and business consultancy firms in the United States," says Rohit Gupta, CEO and cofounder, Auditoria. "Armanino is the ideal company for us to partner with as we transform the corporate finance back office with our AI-driven automation solution. We look forward to working with the hundreds of Armanino clients to provide them with the innovation necessary to automate tasks in Collections, Vendor Management, Strategic Planning and Financial Close functions."

Armanino and Auditoria are sponsors of this year's Sage Intacct Advantage Conference, the premier event for Sage Intacct and Sage People customers, partners, and greater community, where Gupta and Prindiville will present "Supercharge Sage Intacct With AI-Powered Automation". This session will explain how Auditoria's AI-powered SaaS extends Sage Intacct to quickly automate Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivables, and FP&A tasks, analytics, and responses. Auditoria SmartFlow Skills are available on the Sage Intacct Marketplace and the company was recently named the first cognitive AI provider to be Sage Intacct certified.

This partnership with Armanino also comes on the heels of recently announced Intelligent Automation capabilities from Auditoria. Intelligent Collections, Intelligent Vendor Management and Intelligent Planning reinvent how CFOs and corporate finance teams interact with collections and payments, significantly expanding Auditoria's approach to hyperautomation for the recovery of time, removal of friction and improved cash flow performance across the corporate finance function.

About Auditoria

Auditoria is an AI-driven SaaS automation company for corporate finance that automates back-office business processes involving tasks, analytics, and responses in Vendor Management, Accounts Receivables, Planning and Audit. By leveraging natural language processing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, Auditoria's platform removes friction and repetition from mundane tasks while also automating complex functions, such as predictive analytical forecasting. Corporate finance and accounting teams use Auditoria to accelerate business value while minimizing heavy IT involvement, improving business resilience, lowering attrition, and accelerating business insights. Give your finance teams superpowers at Auditoria.ai.

About Armanino LLP

Armanino LLP (www.armaninollp.com) is one of the 25 largest independent accounting and business consulting firms in the nation. Armanino provides an integrated set of audit, tax, business management, consulting and technology solutions to companies in the U.S. and globally. The firm helps clients adapt and change in every stage of business, from startup through rapid growth to the sale of a company. Armanino emphasizes smart technology, leading a cloud revolution of financial, operational, sales and compliance tools that are transforming the way companies do business. The firm extends its global services to more than 100 countries through its membership in Moore Global, one of the world's major accounting and consulting membership organizations. In addition to its core consulting and accounting practices, Armanino operates its division, AMF Media Group (www.amfmediagroup.com), a media and communications services agency. Its affiliate, Intersect Capital (www.intersectcapitalllc.com) is an independent financial planning, wealth and lifestyle management firm.

