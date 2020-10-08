With increasing challenges in the pharma manufacturing space, companies are compelled to reduce operational costs, streamline R&D processes, and reduce cycle time. However, to successfully do so, pharma manufacturing companies must understand the market changes and analyze the market requirements well before developing strategies for improvement. Infiniti's solutions for the pharma manufacturing space enable companies to eliminate inefficiencies and substantially reduce R&D costs.

"Pharma manufacturing companies are facing headwinds from unattractive pricing and volume expansion across all regions, growing size and bargaining power of payers, the emerging biological patent cliff, and the growing competitive pressure," says a pharmaceutical industry expert at Infiniti Research.

As healthcare and technology advances, life expectancies improve and the need for pharma manufacturing companies increases. There are various unmet needs in the aging population, and although pharma manufacturing companies are attempting to address them, they are faced with multiple increasing challenges. Issues such as payers' bargaining power, growing competitive pressure, and unattractive pricing are pressurizing companies. In their recent article, Infiniti's experts discuss key strategies that pharma manufacturing companies need to increase efficiency and improve their R&D process.

The following key strategies, as identified by Infiniti's experts, can help pharma manufacturing companies address and overcome the various challenges plaguing the industry:

Partially outsourcing operations can help companies reduce overall costs substantially. This could include outsourcing a certain segment of research and development or other non-core activities.

Relying on business process management and reducing redundancies through automation and optimization can help companies increase efficiency.

Lean process improvement or eliminating non-value adding activities can reduce cycle time and operating costs significantly.

External strategic partnerships and alliances enable pharma manufacturing companies to improve operations and streamline processes.

