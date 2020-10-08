The global electronic adhesives market size is poised to grow by USD 3.49 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

The increasing consumer demand for safety features, comfort, stability, and high performance is prompting automobile manufacturers to increase the number of electronic components in vehicles. Additionally, the introduction of stringent regulatory norms pertaining to automobile safety has led to the incorporation of safety features such as ABS in vehicles. Adhesives made of special epoxy, silicone, polyurethane, polysulfide, and UV cured adhesives are widely used in automobile electronic components as they can withstand exposure to harsh environmental conditions. The increased adoption of sensors, detectors, transmission control units, ABS, and navigation systems, among others, have increased the demand for such adhesives. Moreover, the rising adoption of electric vehicles across the world has further increased the demand for electronic adhesives in the automotive industry. This increasing demand from the automotive industry will significantly drive the growth of the electronic adhesives market size.

Report Highlights:

The major electronic adhesives market growth came from the electrically conductive adhesives segment. The proliferation of wireless electronic devices has increased the demand for electrically conductive adhesives with thermosetting resins such as epoxies and silicones filled with silver filters to provide EMI protection to wireless electronic devices. The growing demand for lightweight and portable equipment such as smartphones, laptops, notebooks, and digital cameras is also driving the growth of the segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the electronic adhesives market size.

APAC was the largest electronic adhesives market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as rapid industrialization, urbanization, increasing disposable income, and new construction activities have increased the demand for electronic adhesives in the region.

The global electronic adhesives market is fragmented. 3M Co., Arkema SA, Dow Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Elkem ASA, Evonik Industries AG, H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG Co. KGaA, Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd., and LG Chem Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, these electronic adhesives market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global electronic adhesives market 2020-2024 is expected to have Neutral and At par growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Increase in the Number of Product Launches by Vendors will be a Key Market Trend

Crucial electronic adhesives market trends such as the increase in the number of product launches by vendors will also influence the market growth during the forecast period. Many regional and international players are launching new products to increase their revenue flow and expand the consumer base. New product launches are also helping market vendors to gain a competitive edge. Certain vendors are launching products with next-generation adhesives with electromagnetic compatibility that can be used for electrical and electronic applications in the transportation, communications, and consumer markets. Many such innovative product launches by vendors are expected to boost electronic adhesives market growth.

Electronic Adhesives Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist electronic adhesives market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the electronic adhesives market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the electronic adhesives market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electronic adhesives market vendors

