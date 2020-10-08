The global electronic adhesives market size is poised to grow by USD 3.49 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.
The increasing consumer demand for safety features, comfort, stability, and high performance is prompting automobile manufacturers to increase the number of electronic components in vehicles. Additionally, the introduction of stringent regulatory norms pertaining to automobile safety has led to the incorporation of safety features such as ABS in vehicles. Adhesives made of special epoxy, silicone, polyurethane, polysulfide, and UV cured adhesives are widely used in automobile electronic components as they can withstand exposure to harsh environmental conditions. The increased adoption of sensors, detectors, transmission control units, ABS, and navigation systems, among others, have increased the demand for such adhesives. Moreover, the rising adoption of electric vehicles across the world has further increased the demand for electronic adhesives in the automotive industry. This increasing demand from the automotive industry will significantly drive the growth of the electronic adhesives market size.
Report Highlights:
- The major electronic adhesives market growth came from the electrically conductive adhesives segment. The proliferation of wireless electronic devices has increased the demand for electrically conductive adhesives with thermosetting resins such as epoxies and silicones filled with silver filters to provide EMI protection to wireless electronic devices. The growing demand for lightweight and portable equipment such as smartphones, laptops, notebooks, and digital cameras is also driving the growth of the segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the electronic adhesives market size.
- APAC was the largest electronic adhesives market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as rapid industrialization, urbanization, increasing disposable income, and new construction activities have increased the demand for electronic adhesives in the region.
- The global electronic adhesives market is fragmented. 3M Co., Arkema SA, Dow Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Elkem ASA, Evonik Industries AG, H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG Co. KGaA, Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd., and LG Chem Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, these electronic adhesives market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.
- As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global electronic adhesives market 2020-2024 is expected to have Neutral and At par growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.
Increase in the Number of Product Launches by Vendors will be a Key Market Trend
Crucial electronic adhesives market trends such as the increase in the number of product launches by vendors will also influence the market growth during the forecast period. Many regional and international players are launching new products to increase their revenue flow and expand the consumer base. New product launches are also helping market vendors to gain a competitive edge. Certain vendors are launching products with next-generation adhesives with electromagnetic compatibility that can be used for electrical and electronic applications in the transportation, communications, and consumer markets. Many such innovative product launches by vendors are expected to boost electronic adhesives market growth.
Electronic Adhesives Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist electronic adhesives market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the electronic adhesives market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the electronic adhesives market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electronic adhesives market vendors
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Electrically conductive adhesives Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Thermally conductive adhesives Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- UV curing adhesives Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Surface mounting Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Conformal coating Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Wire tacking Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Potting and encapsulation Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Material
- Market segments
- Comparison by Material
- Silicon adhesives Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Polyurethane adhesives Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Acrylic adhesives Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Epoxy adhesives Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Material
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver-Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3M Co.
- Arkema SA
- Dow Inc.
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Elkem ASA
- Evonik Industries AG
- H.B. Fuller Co.
- Henkel AG Co. KGaA
- Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd.
- LG Chem Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
