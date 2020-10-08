BT Expands Digital Workplace Portfolio With Zoom

New carrier agreement with Zoom allows BT to offer a managed service with integrated networking to ensure optimal user experiences

LONDON, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BT today announced it is expanding its multinational customers' choice of cloud-based audio and video collaboration managed services with the addition of Zoom Meetings to its portfolio. It follows the signing of a new carrier agreement between BT and Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

The agreement means BT becomes the first global provider to offer a fully managed Zoom Meetings service featuring a choice of connectivity and integration with its global voice network. The service also includes end-to-end experience monitoring and enhanced security.

Connectivity choices include internet, global SIP, PSTN or MPLS. BT also offers security options such as encrypting communications, protecting customers' user IDs, secure, private and resilient MPLS connectivity, dedicated network gateways and user adoption programmes, which educate users on secure best practice.

The agreement also enables BT to offer Zoom Rooms, Zoom's extendable software-based conference room system.

Ryan Azus, chief revenue officer, Zoom, said: "We chose BT as a global managed service partner because it's a trusted and established leader in the world market with in-depth enterprise voice, video, security, cloud and networking expertise. Our new agreement will help large enterprises fully experience the benefits Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone and Zoom Rooms offer. This partnership will also expand Zoom's global footprint and enterprise sales capabilities."

Andrew Small, director, Global portfolio, BT, said: "We're keeping it simple for customers, helping them create secure and productive digital workplaces for their people, wherever they are. Our new managed service allows global enterprises, typically with complex network and IT infrastructure, to consume Zoom Meetings in a simple, consistent and secure way with optimised experiences for their people around the world."

About Zoom

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) brings teams together to get more done in a frictionless and secure video environment. Our easy, reliable, and innovative video-first unified communications platform provides video meetings, voice, webinars, and chat across desktops, phones, mobile devices, and conference room systems. Zoom helps enterprises create elevated experiences with leading business app integrations and developer tools to create customized workflows. Founded in 2011, Zoom is headquartered in San Jose, California, with offices around the world. Visit zoom.com and follow @ zoom_us .

About BT

BT Group is the UK's leading telecommunications and network provider and a leading provider of global communications services and solutions, serving customers in 180 countries. Its principal activities in the UK include the provision of fixed voice, mobile, broadband and TV (including Sport) and a range of products and services over converged fixed and mobile networks to consumer, business and public sector customers. For its global customers, BT provides managed services, security and network and IT infrastructure services to support their operations all over the world. BT consists of four customer-facing units: Consumer, Enterprise, Global and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Openreach, which provides access network services to over 650 communications provider customers who sell phone, broadband and Ethernet services to homes and businesses across the UK.

For the year ended 31 March 2020, BT Group's reported revenue was £22,905m with reported profit before taxation of £2,353m.

British Telecommunications plc is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group. BT Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

For more information, visit www.bt.com/about

