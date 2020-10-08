The South Korean authorities plan to introduce new rules for PV waste recycling in 2023. Several recycling facilities are already being built, including one by the government, with a combined capacity of 9,700 tons.The South Korean government is currently defining new rules for the recycling of end-of-life PV modules. "The Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) scheme should come into force in 2023," Kyungrak Kwon, the renewable energy program director of Seoul-based Solutions For Our Climate, told pv magazine. The government itself is even building a PV module recycling facility, in order to ...

