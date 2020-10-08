According to a new report by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (Ieefa) and JMK Research, the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) has so far tendered a total of 12,860 MW hybrid capacity.From pv magazine India. The total wind-solar hybrid capacity in India could increase by almost 80 times from currently only 148 MW to 11.6 GW by 2023, according to a new report by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (Ieefa) and JMK Research. The estimate is based on the tenders allotted under various central and state schemes. The Solar Energy Corporation of India ...

