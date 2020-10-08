SPAN Enterprises: ACAwise, The Ultimate ACA Reporting Solution For Achieving Employer Mandate ACA Compliance

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2020 / SPAN Enterprises, a market leader in creating e-filing solutions, developed ACAwise in response to the reporting requirements set in place by the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Since the passage of the ACA, ACAwise has provided a full-service aca reporting solution for Applicable Large Employers, CPEOs, PEOs, TPAs, HCM providers, payroll service providers, and government entities across the nation.



ACAwise services range from basic to complete, with additional features that allow clients to customize the reporting process to fit their specific needs.

Employers who are seeking a simple and secure e-file provider, but are able to provide the form data and ACA codes, are best suited for the Basic ACA Reporting Services.

Employers seeking a reporting solution that includes code generation will benefit from the Complete ACA Reporting Services.

Additionally, ACAwise will run TIN Matching to ensure the accuracy of the employees' tax identification numbers. A printing and mailing solution is available with the option of USPS validations to avoid errors in recipient addresses. ACAwise also handles mandated state filing for New Jersey and D.C.

Some employers may just be curious as to whether they qualify as an ALE or if their health insurance coverage is affordable for their employees. That is why ACAwise.com is equipped with several tools that employers can take advantage of at no cost.

ALE Status Calculator

This user-friendly tool can help employers confirm whether or not they must file ACA Forms with the IRS. Simply enter the number of full-time employees that your organization had for each month of the year, and your part-time employees' hours. Our ALE Status Calculator will determine whether or not you reach the IRS requirements under Section 6056.

ACA Affordability Calculator

This ACA Affordability Calculator assists employers determine whether or not the group health insurance plan they are offering to their employees is affordable by IRS standards. By entering the employees rate of pay/annual salary and health insurance contribution, employers will get information on the status of their affordability based on the reporting year.

ACA ICHRA Affordability

The ICHRA Affordability Calculator, much like the ACA Affordability Calculator, helps employers who are offering an Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangement decide what level of contribution will make the plan affordable for their employees.

ACA Penalty Calculator

For employers who are concerned about receiving IRS penalties related to ACA reporting, the ACA Penalty Calculator is extremely helpful. Based on the coverage offered to your full-time equivalent employees and their dependents, potential penalties can be assessed.

On the topic of the many tools available from ACAwise, Co-founder and CEO, Agie Sundaram stated, "ACA reporting is complicated, it is our goal at ACAwise to simplify the process whether it is through innovative tools or full-service solutions."

For more information on how ACAwise can serve your business, reach out to our team at 704.954.8420 or support@acawise.com.

SPAN Enterprises, the creator of ACAwise, is an industry leader of software solutions of e-filing applications, business management solutions, and the transportation industry. Located in the heart of downtown Rock Hill, South Carolina, SPAN proves that big ideas can grow in a small town. With existing Business Management applications such as TruckLogics and Unitwise, ACAwise, a complete ACA reporting software, and PayWow, a full-service payroll provider, SPAN Enterprises is on the front lines of innovative business solutions. Learn more at http://www.spanenterprises.com.



CONTACT:

Please direct all media inquiries to Stephanie Glanville, Content Manager at stephanieglanville@spanenterprises.com.

SOURCE: SPAN Enterprises

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/609772/ACAwise-The-Ultimate-ACA-Reporting-Solution-For-Achieving-Employer-Mandate-ACA-Compliance