The global tonic water market size is poised to grow by USD 543.32 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

Vendors in the market are consistently working on innovating their products to gain an advantage over their competitors. Vendors are improving their product offerings in terms of ingredients, flavor, and other aspects. Several market players are launching tonic water products containing natural ingredients to attract health-conscious consumers. For instance, Drink Better's recently launched its new quinine free tonic water containing botanicals such as Scottish heather, Scottish silver birch, yellow gentian, and wormwood. Such innovative product launches are helping vendors drive sales and increase their revenue. This is one of the key factors that will drive the growth of the global tonic water market size during the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

The major tonic water market growth came from alcohol drinks mixer segment. The increasing consumption of alcoholic drinks such as gin, vodka, and others will increase the demand for tonic water during the forecast period. The introduction of new products and new flavors will also drive the growth of the alcohol drinks mixer segment during the forecast period.

North America was the largest tonic water market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increasing application of tonic water as a mixer for gin and other alcoholic drinks, the rising number of new product launches, and continuous product innovation will significantly drive tonic water market growth in this region over the forecast period.

will significantly drive tonic water market growth in this region over the forecast period. The global tonic water market is fragmented. Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Britvic Plc, Fentimans Ltd., Fevertree Drinks Plc, Franklin Sons Ltd., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Llanllyr Water Co. Ltd., Nestle SA, Q Tonic LLC, and The Coca Cola Co. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this tonic water market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global tonic water market 2020-2024 is expected to have Neutral and At par growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Increasing Consumption of Gin will be a Key Market Trend

There is an increase in the consumption of gin across the globe. The growing demand for small-batch gin products has led to an increase in a number of craft distilleries producing gin in the US and the UK. With the growing demand for gin cocktails among consumers, the need for tonic water will also increase. The increase in the production of gin and the rising demand for tonic cocktails will positively influence the growth of the global tonic water market size.

Tonic Water Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist tonic water market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the tonic water market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the tonic water market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of tonic water market vendors

