Berkeley Capital Announces Strategic Partnership With Anchor Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2020 / ??Berkeley Capital, a Cleveland-based private equity firm, today announced a new strategic partnership with Anchor Cleveland, a premier real estate broker specializing in net lease retail and net lease medical assets.

Seeking to provide international investors with an array of wealth preservation opportunities in real estate, the firms will collaborate in identifying and acquiring high-potential net lease assets. Anchor Cleveland brings its extensive relationships with national tenants and landlords throughout the Midwest to the partnership, while Berkeley Capital brings a broad network of capital sources.

"The addition of strategic partners is a key component of our continued success," said Berkeley Capital Managing Director Michael Wager. "We will continue building our portfolio of U.S. and global alliances, as Adnan Zai and our Berkeley team identify best-of-breed alliances like Anchor and our other strategic partners."

"Anchor has established itself as a top broker in the region," said Adnan Zai, strategic partnerships advisor with Berkeley Capital. "We are delighted to partner with a team that has long-standing relationships with national brands that are especially attractive during these crucial times."

Within the last four years, Anchor has completed 300+ retail transactions totaling over $350 million.

"The partnership with Berkeley Capital represents a huge growth opportunity for both firms," said Tori Nook, managing broker of Anchor Cleveland. "Collaborating with a niche-oriented source of capital and a team with a proven ability to execute allows us to more efficiently close transactions."

About Berkeley Capital

Berkeley Capital is a boutique real estate private equity firm dedicated to creating new investment opportunities for international sources of capital and focusing on providing clients access to alternative investment strategies relevant in today's economic climate. Its experienced team and flexible approach maximize investor returns and produce results that support clients' long-term goals of wealth preservation and financial growth. Additional information is available at www.berkeley-capital.com. Follow Berkeley on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Anchor Cleveland

Anchor Cleveland provides superior brokerage services to premier national retailers, restaurants, landlords, property owners, and developers. It excels in identifying and securing key locations for expanding retailers, finding buyers for surplus properties, and finding key tenants to lease shopping center spaces. Founded on the principles of integrity and uncompromising commitment to service, Anchor's mission is to become a valued business partner, providing the market insight and retail expertise to help clients reach and exceed their goals. Additional information is available at www.anchorcleveland.com.

