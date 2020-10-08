Mirova, an affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers dedicated to sustainable investment, announced that it has been selected for the PRI Leaders Group 2020, a group of 36 companies considered by the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) organisation to be at the forefront of this year's theme: climate reporting.

The PRI, the world's leading proponent of responsible investment, brings together 2,400 signatories, institutional investors and asset managers. In order to highlight the most advanced players of sustainable finance, this year the PRI have identified a group of 36 leaders. The group is composed of 16 institutional investors (4% of total PRI signatories) and 20 asset management companies (1% of total signatories), considered to be among the most advanced signatories on climate reporting issues. Mirova is proud to be one of the 20 asset managers in the PRI Leaders Group 2020, confirming its status as a management company at the forefront of responsible investment.

This announcement is a particular recognition for Mirova's work on carbon footprint calculation. This work consisted of developing a methodology to measure the climate footprint of its investments, as well as the main market indexes. This methodology, unlike most existing approaches, adopts a "life cycle" view of the carbon footprint, taking into account the emissions linked to companies' products and services. Deployed from 2016 onwards, this tool enabled Mirova to assess the climate trajectory of its portfolios and to monitor the climate impact of investment decisions as closely as possible. Thanks to this methodology, Mirova was able to significantly reduce the carbon footprint of its portfolios and to announce in May 2018 that all of its portfolios were now aligned with a 2°C warming scenario, in line with the Paris Agreements.

As a signatory of the PRI since 2013, Mirova also received the highest rating, A+, for all of its equity expertise for the 5th consecutive year. The management company was singled out in particular for the robustness of its responsible investment processes (tailored to the specific characteristics of each asset class), the transparency of its approach, its proactivity in terms of measuring impact and the quality of its extra-financial research, and its concrete contribution to promoting and professionalising responsible investment. PRI reporting integrates different components combining transparency, commitment and performance. Mirova is looking forward to its future development and hopes that it will enable to enhance the value of the most committed players.

Philippe Zaouati, CEO of Mirova, said: "Since its creation, Mirova has been committed to strengthening market standards and implementing increasingly relevant impact measures. Today we are very proud to see that the solutions we provide can help accelerate the development of responsible investment. It is also a great recognition of the leadership of the Natixis group on the issue of climate change."

To find the complete PRI Leaders methodology, click here.

About Mirova

Mirova is an investment manager dedicated to responsible investment. Through a conviction-driven investment approach, Mirova's goal is to combine value creation over the long term with sustainable development. Mirova's talents have been pioneers in many areas of sustainable finance. Their ambition is to keep innovating to propose the most impactful solutions to their clients.

Mirova

Portfolio management company Limited liability company

RCS Paris n°394 648 216 Regulated by AMF under n° GP 02-014

59, Avenue Pierre Mendes France 75013 Paris

Mirova is an affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers.

Further information: www.mirova.com

> Follow Mirova on: Twitter LinkedIn

About Natixis Investment Managers

Natixis Investment Managers serves financial professionals with more insightful ways to construct portfolios. Powered by the expertise of more than 20 specialized investment managers globally, we apply Active Thinking to deliver proactive solutions that help clients pursue better outcomes in all markets. Natixis Investment Managers ranks among the world's largest asset management firms1 with €906bn as at June 30, 2020.

Headquartered in Paris and Boston, Natixis Investment Managers is a subsidiary of Natixis. Listed on the Paris Stock Exchange, Natixis is a subsidiary of BPCE, the second-largest banking group in France. Natixis Investment Managers' affiliated investment management firms include AEW; Alliance Entreprendre; AlphaSimplex Group; DNCA Investments;3 Dorval Asset Management; Flexstone Partners; Gateway Investment Advisers; H2O Asset Management; Harris Associates; Investors Mutual Limited; Loomis, Sayles Company; Mirova; MV Credit; Naxicap Partners; Ossiam; Ostrum Asset Management; Seeyond; Seventure Partners; Thematics Asset Management; Vauban Infrastructure Partners;Vaughan Nelson Investment Management; Vega Investment Managers;4 and WCM Investment Management. Additionally, investment solutions are offered through Natixis Investment Managers Solutions, and Natixis Advisors offers other investment services through its AIA and MPA division. Not all offerings available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit Natixis Investment Managers' website at im.natixis.com LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/natixis-investment-managers.

Natixis Investment Managers' distribution and service groups include Natixis Distribution, L.P., a limited purpose broker-dealer and the distributor of various U.S. registered investment companies for which advisory services are provided by affiliated firms of Natixis Investment Managers, Natixis Investment Managers S.A. (Luxembourg), Natixis Investment Managers International (France), and their affiliated distribution and service entities in Europe and Asia.

1 Cerulli Quantitative Update: Global Markets 2019 ranked Natixis Investment Managers as the 17th largest asset manager in the world based on assets under management as of December 31, 2018.

2 Assets under management ("AUM") as of June 30, 2020. AUM, as reported, may include notional assets, assets serviced, gross assets, assets of minority-owned affiliated entities and other types of non-regulatory AUM managed or serviced by firms affiliated with Natixis Investment Managers.

3 A brand of DNCA Finance.

4 A wholly-owned subsidiary of Natixis Wealth Management.

3274164.1.1

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201008005940/en/

Contacts:

Ted Meyer

Natixis Investment Managers

+1-617-449-2507

Ted.Meyer@natixis.com