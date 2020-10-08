NeutriSci International Inc: Neutrisci Partner Tabletz LLC Launches Website and Social Media Platforms to Conquer Japanese CBD Market

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2020 / NeutriSci International Inc. ("NeutriSci" or the "Company") (TSX-V:NU, OTCQB:NRXCF, FRANKFURT:1N9), an innovative technology company developing products for the nutraceutical industry, in conjunction with its partner, Tabletz LLC., is very pleased to announce details of the TABLETZ brand that will be launched in Japan this month (October 2020).

The Tabletz product line consists of (2) SKU's each offering (3) unique flavor options. The 1st SKU is described as a "Daily" stick containing (3) 14 mg CBD TABLETZ, as shown. The 3 Tabletz stick will be sold for $8.00 USD. The 2nd SKU is a "Travel" stick containing (7) 14mg CBD TABLETZ and will be sold for $16.00 USD; flavor profiles for both SKU's will be Berry, Lemon, and Mint.

Tabletz LLC. also plans to launch a 500 mg bulk bottle containing (35) 14 mg Tabletz in the coming weeks. Both NeutriSci and Tabletz LLC. are working towards including the new bulk bottle with the opening order of the Tabletz sticks. Approved packaging of this product line, including pricing, will be completed in the coming days. Initial purchase orders for the bulk product and production scheduling will be released upon finalization of the packaging.

The official website is www.tabletz-cbd.com.

The official Instagram channel is www.instagram.com/tabletzcbd.

Glen Rehman, CEO of NeutriSci, stated: "After many months of hard work, we are very happy for Tabletz LLC and are anxiously awaiting the launch of the product line, which will have a soft-launch at an invite-only media VIP event today and tomorrow (October 8th and 9th) that will not only showcase the product line but is also the first official unveiling of the products to the Japanese marketplace. Together, we have a long-term commitment towards making the Tabletz brand a smashing success with consumers in Japan."

About NeutriSci International Inc.

NeutriSci specializes in the innovation, production, and formulation of nutraceutical products. Established in 2009, NeutriSci's is building sustainable sales models with Convenience, Chain Drug, and Mass Market and Supermarket retailers for neuenergy®, the Company's natural energy and focus supplement that has, at its core, the beneficial effects of blueberries. For more information, please visit www.neutrisci.com.

