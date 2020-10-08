Inspyr Therapeutics, Inc.: Inspyr Therapeutics Acquires a Novel Immuno-Onoclogy Precision Targeting Platform for the Treatment of Cancer

Preclinical data demonstrated delayed tumor growth, reduces metastases and anti-tumor immune response

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2020 / Inspyr Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC/PINK:NSPX), announces that it has acquired a novel immuno-oncology delivery technology targeting adenosine receptor antagonists for the treatment of cancer. The technology was previously acquired by Inspyr and then licensed to Ridgeway Therapeutics, Inc. In exchange for: (i) 65,000,000 shares of Common Stock and (ii) 8,000 shares of Series F Convertible Preferred Stock, Inspyr has reacquired all rights previously licenses, as well as improvements thereto made by Ridgeway, and will assume all further preclinical and clinical development relating to RT-AR001 and all other proprietary assets.

About Inspyr Therapeutics. Inc

Inspyr Therapeutics, through the above transaction, is now focused on the development of immune-oncology precision therapies that utilize its proprietary technology targeting delivery of adenosine receptor antagonists as treatments for cancer.

About Ridgeway Therapeutics, Inc

Ridgeway Therapuetics is a private company that has a patented global portfolio of potential first-in-class precision targeting technologies focused for the treatment of cancer. RT-AR001 's intra-tumoral delivery technology has shown more effective drug delivery with an enhanced response rate by targeting the tumor microenvironment.

