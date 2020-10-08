Jodi Dee Publishing: Book Donation for Families in Need

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2020 / One of the biggest requests by families in need is new books for their children to read at home and in shelters. Most are home with little resources. Jodi Dee Publishing has already donated 600 books to the YMCA Family Network and wants to donate more, but needs help to reach more families. To cover the cost to print, for every book purchased, Author Jodi Dee is donating the same of her multi-award winning stories The Dirt Girl and The Little Green Jacket to organizations in need and seeking donations. https://jodidee.com/collections/all-products

Included in these donations, Author Jodi Dee just released her newest title- Create a Home of Learning and will donate 1,000 advanced reader copies to families in need with children 0-6 at home, to help families create their own home of learning (in alignment with national early accredited learning standards). This book provides a simple and easy guide to follow and shows how children learn while they play.

The next two organizations to receive donations are https://www.communitygivingtree.org and https://child-familyservices.org.

Jodi Dee Publishing wants to reach as many families as it an during this time.

