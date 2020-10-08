Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 08.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 647 internationalen Medien
Adastra Labs in 50% aller Cannabisgeschäfte präsent! Das 200 Mio. CAD Umsatzszenario wird Realität...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
08.10.2020 | 23:20
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jodi Dee Publishing: Book Donation for Families in Need

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2020 / One of the biggest requests by families in need is new books for their children to read at home and in shelters. Most are home with little resources. Jodi Dee Publishing has already donated 600 books to the YMCA Family Network and wants to donate more, but needs help to reach more families. To cover the cost to print, for every book purchased, Author Jodi Dee is donating the same of her multi-award winning stories The Dirt Girl and The Little Green Jacket to organizations in need and seeking donations. https://jodidee.com/collections/all-products

Included in these donations, Author Jodi Dee just released her newest title- Create a Home of Learning and will donate 1,000 advanced reader copies to families in need with children 0-6 at home, to help families create their own home of learning (in alignment with national early accredited learning standards). This book provides a simple and easy guide to follow and shows how children learn while they play.

The next two organizations to receive donations are https://www.communitygivingtree.org and https://child-familyservices.org.

Jodi Dee Publishing wants to reach as many families as it an during this time.

CONTACT:

For bulk orders please email sales@authorjodidee.com or visit www.jodidee.com

SOURCE: Jodi Dee Publishing



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/609828/Book-Donation-for-Families-in-Need

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.